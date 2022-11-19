HOUSTON – Tyrese Haliburton had 19 points and the Indiana Pacers overcame a huge early deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 99-91 on Friday night.
Myles Turner added 17 points and Jalen Smith had a career-high 18 rebounds as the Pacers won their third straight game on a night where coach Rick Carlisle was ejected before halftime for yelling at the officials.
A 4-0 run by the Rockets cut the lead to five with about two minutes to go. They had two chances to get closer but turned the ball over before Jabari Smith Jr. missed 3. A layup by Haliburton after that made it 96-89 with less than a minute remaining.
Houston led by one with about 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter before Haliburton got hot, scoring the next eight points to put the Pacers on top 82-75. Haliburton started the run with a 3-point play before knocking down a 3-pointer.
Eric Gordon had a season-high 24 points for the Rockets, who were unable to build on Wednesday night’s win over Dallas despite their strong start.
CAVALIERS 132, HORNETS 122, 2 OT: At Cleveland, Darius Garland scored 41 points, Donovan Mitchell added 34 and Cleveland survived a fourth-quarter collapse to beat Charlotte in double overtime and snap a five-game losing streak Friday night.
The Cavs blew a 10-point lead in the final 52 seconds of regulation as the Hornets made four 3-pointers, the last an off-balance jumper from Terry Rozier deep in the corner with 1.1 seconds left to tie it 105-all.
Charlotte, which has dropped 10 of 11, had a chance to win it in the first five-minute session, but Rozier missed a contested jumper just before the horn and the teams went to the second OT tied at 120.
GRIZZLIES 121, THUNDER 110: At Memphis, Tennessee, Jaren Jackson Jr. had 25 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks and Memphis beat the Oklahoma City in a game where Grizzlies star Ja Morant left late with an ankle injury.
Morant and Purdue Fort Wayne’s John Konchar added 19 each for Memphis, with Morant finishing with 11 assists and Konchar grabbing 10 rebounds. Konchar had a career-high five 3-pointers, going 5 of 7.
Memphis carried a nine-point lead into the fourth period and quickly extended it to 12. But the Thunder got to 106-102 with 2:38 left.
The Grizzlies then scored nine straight points after Morant went out with the ankle injury to seal it.
MAGIC 108, BULLS 107: At Chicago, Jalen Suggs nailed a wild 3-pointer in the closing seconds and Orlando beat Chicago after blowing a 19-point, third-quarter lead Friday night.
The Bulls’ Nikola Vucevic had a chance to seal a win against his former team, but he missed two free throws with Chicago up 107-105 with 12.2 seconds remaining.
The Magic got the rebound. Suggs dribbled up the right side, spun, stepped back and nailed a 3 over Ayo Dosunmu.