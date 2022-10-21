INDIANAPOLIS – Josh Richardson scored 27 points and Devin Vassell and Josh Richardson each had 23 as the San Antonio Spurs survived a frantic final minute flurry and beat the Indiana Pacers 137-134 on Friday night.
Indiana was led by Tyrese Haliburton’s 27 points and 12 assists. Rookie Bennedict Mathurin scored 26 points, and his attempt to force overtime with a 3-point shot at the buzzer was an air ball.
San Antonio, which never trailed, led by double figures most of the game. A series of miscues in the final minute of regulation allowed Indiana to make it a one-possession game when Haliburton made three free throws with 23.5 seconds to go. Indiana forced a turnover on the Spurs’ ensuing possession, and instead of passing for a 3-pointer on the fast break, Haliburton drove to the basket for a layup to make it 135-134 with 3.8 seconds left.
Isaiah Jackson had 16 points and six rebounds, and Buddy Hield had 13 points for the Pacers, and rookie Andrew Nembhard, a second-round pick, scored 14 points in his debut.
WIZARDS 102, BULLS 100: At Washington, Bradley Beal’s leaning bank shot with 7.4 seconds remaining gave Washington the victory over Chicago in its first home game since the star guard signed his massive new contract to stay with the Wizards (2-0).
DeMar DeRozan had 32 points for the Bulls to lead all scorers.
CELTICS 111, HEAT 104: At Miami, Jayson Tatum scored 29 points, Jaylen Brown added 28 and Boston beat Miami in a rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference finals.
Tyler Herro scored 25 points for Miami, which got 19 from Bam Adebayo, 18 from Jimmy Butler and 17 from Kyle Lowry.
Miami cut a 14-point deficit to five late, before back-to-back paint baskets by Tatum and the Celtics (2-0) would hold on.
KNICKS 130, PISTONS 106: At New York, Jalen Brunson scored 17 points in his first home game at Madison Square Garden, Immanuel Quickley bounced back from a rough opener with 20 points and New York beat Detroit for its first victory of the season.
Saddiq Bey scored 26 points for the Pistons, who beat Orlando in their opener. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 18 points and rookie Jaden Ivey from Purdue had 17.
Pistons exec put on leave
Detroit Pistons assistant general manager Rob Murphy has been put on leave due to an investigation that reportedly centers on an allegation of workplace misconduct involving a former female employee.
The investigation was confirmed by a person familiar with the situation who spoke to The Associated Press late Thursday.
A message seeking comment was left with Murphy. The Pistons declined comment.
Murphy was promoted to assistant general manager in June.