INDIANAPOLIS – T.J. McConnell had 21 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, Jalen Smith added 12 points and 15 rebounds and the short-handed Indiana Pacers held off the playoff-hopeful Oklahoma City Thunder 121-117 on Friday night.
Playing without injured All-Star Tyrese Haliburton and starting center Myles Turner, the Pacers shot 46% and outrebounded the Thunder 64-49. They had lost six of their last seven.
“Great basketball game,” Indiana coach Rick Carlisle said. “T.J. was great in the fourth quarter. His attitude is one of the big reasons we were able to win. Oklahoma City is playing all their guys and going for this, and to stand up to them and play the way we did, our guys stayed the course.”
Andrew Nembhard had 18 points and six rebounds for Indiana. Jordan Nwora, Isaiah Jackson and Buddy Hield each scored 13 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 39 points, going 17 of 17 on free throws, and nine rebounds for the Thunder.
They began the night in 10th place in the Western Conference but missed an opportunity to get back to .500.
Bennedict Mathurin, who had 15 points, made a free throw with 0.8 second left to put the game out of reach.
BULLS 121, HORNETS 91: At Charlotte, North Carolina, Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan each scored 23 points and Chicago routed injury-plagued Charlotte.
Nikola Vucevic added 21 points and eight rebounds for the Bulls, who entered the game having lost three of their previous five and clinging to a two-game lead over the Washington Wizards for the final spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.
The Hornets had their three-game winning snapped and lost P.J. Washington to an injury.
KNICKS 130, CAVALIERS 116: At Cleveland, Jalen Brunson scored a career-high 48 points and New York moved closer to a playoff berth while waiting for All-Star Julius Randle to get healthy.
The Knicks reduced their magic number to one in their first game without Randle, who sprained his left ankle Wednesday and will miss the rest of the regular season. New York hopes he’ll be back for the postseason and a potential first-round matchup against the Cavs. New York won the season series 3-1 and denied Cleveland a chance to lock up home-court advantage in the first round.
Donovan Mitchell scored 42 points to lead Cleveland, which closed within 123-116 before Brunson, who had seven 3-pointers and nine assists, put the Cavs away with a layup and 3-pointer.
The teams combined for 89 points in the first quarter, tying the third most in the first 12 minutes of a game in NBA history. The record of 91 is shared by Utah and Denver (1982), and Miami and Washington (2021).
ROCKETS 121, PISTONS 115: At Houston, Kevin Porter Jr. scored 30 points and Jalen Green added 26 to help Houston end its seven-game losing streak.
Porter shot 12 of 20 from the field and made seven 3-pointers, the last of which put Houston up by six with less than a minute to play. It marked the first time this season Porter scored 30 or more points in consecutive games. Meanwhile, Green was 10 of 18.
Marvin Bagley III scored 21 points and Jaden Ivey added 18 points and nine assists for Detroit, which lost its eighth in a row and 19th in the last 20 games.