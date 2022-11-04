INDIANAPOLIS – Buddy Hield scored 25 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 101-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night.
Haliburton added nine points and nine rebounds.
Tyler Herro, who missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds left, led the Heat with 29 points. Bam Adebayo scored 18 points and Max Strus added 17 points.
Miami played its second consecutive game without leading scorer Jimmy Butler (hip tightness).
The Heat tied the game at 94-all on a 3-pointer by Gabe Vincent with 5:35 remaining. Hield’s 3-pointer put the Pacers ahead 97-94 with 3:22 left.
Leading 100-97, Pacers center Myles Turner was called for defensive goaltending with 10 seconds left, but the call was overturned. Herro was fouled and hit two free throws to make it 100-99 with 8.4 seconds left.
Mathurin hit one of two free throws with 7.6 seconds to go.
Turner finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots for the Pacers.
Pacers guard Chris Duarte needed help getting off the floor with 7:12 left in the first quarter after rolling his ankle on Kyle Lowry’s foot. Duarte did not return with the left ankle sprain.
CAVALIERS 112, PISTONS 88: At Detroit, Kevin Love had 21 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds as short-handed Cleveland won its seventh straight.
Jarrett Allen scored 22 points and Cedi Osman added 15 as the Cavaliers had a 54-21 edge in bench scoring and a 58-24 edge in points in the paint.
The Cavaliers played without guards Darius Garland (knee) and Donovan Mitchell (ankle), who were both injured in an overtime win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.
Cade Cunningham had 19 points for Detroit, but scored only three in the second half. Bojan Bogdanovic, who came into the game leading the Pistons in scoring at 21.8 points, scored six on 2-for-9 shooting.
The Pistons have lost three straight and eight of nine. Their last three games have come against teams with a combined record of 17-1.
CELTICS 123, BULLS 119: At Boston, Jayson Tatum had 36 points and 12 rebounds, including some late free throws to help Boston hold on.
Malcolm Brogdon added 25 points on 9-of-10 shooting and Jaylen Brown scored 16 points for Boston, which has won two of three.
DeMar DeRozan had a season-high 46 points for Chicago, which was denied its first three-game winning streak of the year.
Boston led 93-87 after three and 105-91 with just over seven minutes to play.
Nike suspends ties with Irving
Nike has parted ways with Kyrie Irving. The shoe giant announced Friday night that it will halt its relationship with the Brooklyn guard, who has been suspended by the Nets for what the team called a repeated failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.”