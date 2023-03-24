BOSTON – Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, setting a new franchise record with his 40th 30-point game this season, and the Boston Celtics rolled to a 120-95 win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.
Tatum passed Hall of Famer Larry Bird, who had 39 30-point games during the 1987-88 season.
Jaylen Brown added 27 points and seven rebounds, and Derrick White finished with 22 points and nine assists.
The Celtics have won four out of five and improved to 27-9 at home this season.
Five of Boston’s remaining eight games will be at TD Garden as they try to catch Milwaukee in the race for the Eastern Conference’s top playoff seed. The Bucks entered the day with a 2 1/2-game edge in the standings. The Celtics had a half-game lead over third-place Philadelphia.
Pacers All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton had 20 points, nine assists and six rebounds in his first game back from a six-game absence with a combination of a bruised left knee and sprained right ankle. Myles Turner added 20 points and six rebounds.
Indiana entered the game a game and a half behind the Chicago Bulls for 10th place in the East and the final spot in the play-in tournament.
Brown and Tatum combined for 12 straight points during a 17-5 run in the third quarter to help the Celtics take a 77-62 lead.
It included them working together to score five straight points during an eight-second sequence.
First, Tatum dropped in a layup off a Marcus Smart steal. Then, Tatum came up with a loose ball and fed Brown for a 26-footer.
The Celtics outscored the Pacers 32-21 in the period and started the fourth on a 14-2 run, taking as much as a 29-point advantage.
Mavs’ Doncic fined $35,000
Mavericks star Luka Doncic was fined $35,000 for directing a money sign toward officials in the final seconds of a loss Wednesday night to Golden State.
Doncic walked toward officials while rubbing his fingers together with 1.7 seconds left in the 127-125 loss in Dallas.
The four-time All-Star apparently was upset that a foul wasn’t called when he missed a layup.
Dallas was trailing 125-122 when Doncic caught a pass under the basket and his layup bounced off the back of the rim.
After the Mavericks committed a foul to stop the clock, Doncic made the gesture.
The NBA said the fine was for “an inappropriate and unprofessional gesture toward a game official.”
Officials didn’t give him a technical over the gesture. Doncic frequently complains to officials and is one technical foul away from 16 this season, which would trigger a one-game suspension. The count doesn’t carry over into the playoffs.