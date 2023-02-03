INDIANAPOLIS – Buddy Hield scored 21 points against his former team and the Indiana Pacers beat the Sacramento Kings 107-104 on Friday night to stop a four-game losing streak.
Hield shot 5 of 9 from 3-point range. Aaron Nesmith added 17 points for the Pacers, going 4 for 7 on 3s. Myles Turner had 14 points and 13 rebounds.
Harrison Barnes led the Kings with 23 points. Kevin Huerter scored 16, and Domantas Sabonis and Terence Davis each had 15.
The Kings were without leading scorer De’Aaron Fox, who sat out for personal reasons. Davis sank a 3-pointer with two minutes left to slice the Pacers’ lead to 107-104, but neither team scored the rest of the way. Barnes missed a 3 with 9.1 seconds left, and Nesmith came up with the rebound.
The Pacers, who led by 12 at halftime, took a 19-point lead in the third quarter before the Kings ended the period with a 20-8 run to narrow the deficit to 87-80 after three.
Indiana went 10 of 21 on 3s to take a 60-48 halftime lead. In contrast, the Kings were 6 for 23 from long range in the opening half.
The Pacers showed a pregame tribute to Sabonis on the scoreboard during his first game back in Indiana after being traded a year ago for Tyrese Haliburton and Hield. Sabonis was inactive due to a knee injury when Sacramento played at Indiana last March.
Nets’ Irving requests trade by deadline
All-Star guard Kyrie Irving has asked the Brooklyn Nets for a trade, according to ESPN and The Athletic.
Irving made the request after talks about a new contract did not go to his liking, the news outlets reported Friday.
The NBA’s trade deadline is Thursday. The Nets – coming off a 43-point loss at Boston on Wednesday – open a five-game homestand today against Washington. They play six of their last seven games before the All-Star break at home; the only “road” game in that stretch is at the New York Knicks.
But whether Irving will be part of any of that is unclear now.
Irving’s agent and stepmother, Shetellia Irving, told Bleacher Report last week that she had reached out to the Nets regarding an extension. Kyrie Irving – whose current deal with the Nets expires after this season – is eligible for a four-year contract worth as much as $200 million.
Brooklyn is 31-20 this season, fourth in the Eastern Conference standings entering Friday, and has gone 4-7 since fellow All-Star Kevin Durant hurt his knee in a game at Miami on Jan. 8.
Durant could return during this homestand, since he’s on record saying he wants to play in the All-Star Game on Feb. 19 – so, presumably, he’ll be back with the Nets before then.