INDIANAPOLIS – Giannis Antetokounmpo had 41 points, 12 rebounds and six assists and the Milwaukee Bucks fended off Indiana’s second-half rally to beat the Pacers 141-131 on Friday night.
Jrue Holiday added 23 points and nine assists for Milwaukee. The Central Division-leading Bucks won their third straight, this one coming in front of a surprisingly friendly road crowd.
Myles Turner led the struggling Pacers with 24 points. Buddy Hield added 22 as Indiana lost for the ninth time in 10 games – after nearly overcoming a 33-point first-half deficit.
The Pacers have won an NBA-leading 11 times after trailing by double digits this season – twice after trailing by 20 or more points. But this time, the Pacers couldn’t quite dig themselves out of the deep, early hole only getting as close as seven in the waning minutes.
Milwaukee looked as if it would run away quickly when its ninth 3 of the game helped cap a 15-3 run to close the first quarter with a 45-30 lead. The charge continued through the second quarter as the margin expanded to 43 at 85-42 in the final minute of the half.
But Indiana finally answered in the third quarter, trimming it to 114-99 and then methodically got closer in the fourth while repeatedly sending Antetounkoumpo to the free-throw line. They took advantage of his misses by getting to 131-124 with 3:27 to play but couldn’t get any closer.
TIMBERWOLVES 111, GRIZZLIES 100: At Minneapolis, Anthony Edwards scored 13 of his 25 points in the third quarter as Minnesota extended its lead and D’Angelo Russell added 19 points in the win over short-handed Memphis.
The Grizzlies took the court minutes after video footage was released of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis police officers. There was a moment of silence prior to the game but no demonstration by the Grizzlies or Timberwolves. Both teams offered thoughts to Nichols’ family and friends in messages tweeted before the video was released.
Kyle Anderson had 23 points for Minnesota, which has won four of five. Nathan Knight added 10 points off the bench.
Ja Morant had 27 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for Memphis, which finished its season-long road trip 0-5 during which it lost Steven Adams, Desmond Bane and John Konchar, from Purdue Fort Wayne, to injuries. Bane, the Indiana native who’s second on the team with 21.6 points per game, was held out with right knee soreness. Adams (right knee PCL sprain) missed his third straight game, and Konchar (concussion protocol) was out for the second straight game.
Dillon Brooks scored 17 for the Grizzlies.
Minnesota established a double-digit lead in the first quarter and made it stand. Memphis’ only lead was 7-6.