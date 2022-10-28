Tampa Bay outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett has been lost for the season to a torn Achilles suffered in Thursday night’s home loss to the Ravens, coach Todd Bowles confirmed Friday.
A two-time Pro Bowler who had been struggling this season, Barrett was having a resurgent performance Thursday, recording three tackles for loss (including a sack of the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson) in the first half before being injured early in the third quarter. Barrett, whose 111 total quarterback pressures in 2019 and 2020 led the NFL over that span, signed a four-year, $72 million deal ($34.5 million guaranteed) roughly a month after the Bucs’ triumph in Super Bowl 55. He earned his second Pro Bowl nod last season (10 sacks, 22 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles) but managed only two sacks in the first seven games this season.
Brady, Bündchen announce divorce
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce, they announced Friday, ending the 13-year marriage between two superstars who respectively reached the pinnacles of football and fashion.
Divorce documents were filed Friday in Glades County, Florida, a rural location near Lake Okeechobee far from the big-city limelight, according to court records. The divorce was made final the same day.
The divorce landed in the midst of Brady’s 23rd NFL season, and amid his first three-game losing streak in 20 years, just months after the seven-time Super Bowl champion put an end to his short-lived retirement.
Extra points
San Francisco’s Deebo Samuel (hamstring) will miss Sunday’s showdown against the Rams. The Niners also will be without defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot and ankle), fullback Kyle Juszczyk (finger) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (calf). … Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring) will start Denver’s game against Jacksonville in London after practicing Friday. Second-year safety Caden Sterns (hip) was ruled out, as were CB Essang Bassey (hamstring), OLB Baron Browning (hip), WR Tyrie Cleveland (groin), T Cam Fleming (quad). … The Falcons ruled out safety Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) and cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring) when they host the Panthers on Sunday. … Jets receiver Corey Davis (knee) will miss Sunday’s game against the Patriots. … Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday night against the Bills. … The Panthers ruled out starting running back Chuba Hubbard (ankle) for Sunday’s game against the Falcons.