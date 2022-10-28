COLUMBUS, Ohio – Linus Ullmark made 30 saves for his fifth career shutout, Charlie Coyle scored short-handed and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on Friday for their fifth straight victory.
Matt Grzelcyk, Jake DeBrusk and David Pastrnak also scored to help Boston improve to 8-1-0.
Elvis Merzlikins stopped 25 shots for the Blue Jackets before being replaced in the third period by Daniil Tarasov, who stopped six. Columbus has lost three straight at home and six of its first nine games.
The Bruins struck at 8:43 of the opening period when Grzelcyk rifled his first goal of the season from the top of the left circle over Merzlikins’ glove.
Columbus set a record for futility in the second period with its 22nd power-play without a goal. Coyle added to those woes by notching a short-handed score at 4:30, the second given up by the Blue Jackets this season.
DeBrusk made it 3-0 after he blocked a shot that led to a breakaway score at 15:07, and Pastrnak added a goal with 26 seconds left in the second period off a wrister from the left circle.
Pastrnak extended his scoring streak to four games and put him atop the NHL leader board with 16 points. He is second in the league with seven goals.
DEVILS 1, AVALANCHE 0: At Newark, New Jersey, Jack Hughes scored on power play early in the third period and Vitek Vanecek made 24 saves for his first shutout with New Jersey.
The Devils won for the fifth time in six games after dropping the first two games of the season. New Jersey also denied defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado’s NHL-best power play.
Hughes scored his third of the season on the power play at 2:59 of the third, shooting the puck past Pavel Francouz. Assists went to Jesper Bratt and Dougie Hamilton. The assist was a team-leading 10th for Brattm who has points in all eight Devils games this season and leads New Jersey with 13 points.Francouz made 22 saves.
The Avalanche were coming off a 3-2 shootout win over Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday in which former Rangers netminder Alexandar Geogiev was the winner in his return.
ISLANDERS 6, HURRICANES 2: At Raleigh, North Carolina, Josh Bailey scored the go-ahead goal in his 1,000th game, and New York set an NHL record for successful penalty kills to begin a season.
Brock Nelson had two goals in the third period for the Islanders, who won for the first time in three road games this season.
Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin made 32 saves after making 41 stops in a 3-0 victory over the New York Rangers on Wednesday night.
With three more penalty kills, the Islanders haven’t allowed a power-play goal in their first eight games, the first team in league history to accomplish that feat.
Martin Necas and Brent Burns scored for the Hurricanes, who played at home for the first time in more than two weeks after a 3-1-1 road trip. Frederik Andersen stopped 26 shots.