PHOENIX – Ronnie Gajownik has been hired as manager of the Hillsboro Hops, becoming the first woman to manage a minor league Class High-A team, the Arizona Diamondbacks announced Friday.
Gajownik, 29, was video coordinator for the Hops in 2021. She was first base coach of the Amarillo Sod Poodles, the Diamondbacks’ Double-A affiliate, last season.
Baseball
Top AL hitter dealt
The Twins traded reigning AL batting champion Luis Arraez to the Miami Marlins for a three-player package featuring starting pitcher Pablo López.
BASKETBALL
PFW women rally, come up short
Purdue Fort Wayne’s women’s team scored nine points in 29 seconds in the last minute to cut an 11-point deficit to two but fell short to Northern Kentucky 75-69 on Friday in Highland Heights, Kentucky. Amellia Bromenschenkel scored a game-high 19 points for the Mastodons (6-13, 3-6 Horizon League).
Cardinals crushed
At Kent, Ohio, the Ball State men (13-6, 4-2 MAC) never led in losing 86-65 to MAC-leading Kent State (16-3, 6-0).
York has 41, Ants win 4th straight
Gabe York scored 41 points – he made 16 of 30 shots – and the Mad Ants defeated the Salt Lake City Stars 121-107, in Utah on Thursday for their fourth straight win. For Fort Wayne (6-3), Jermaine Samuels Jr. had 18 points and 14 rebounds, David Stockton had 18 points and 12 assists, and Justin Anderson added 17 points.
Football
Michigan fires assistant Weiss
Michigan fired co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss on Friday amid an investigation by campus police into possible computer-access crimes.
VOLLEYBALL
Mastodons win
Jon Diedrich had a match-high 10 kills as the Mastodons beat Missouri S&T (1-3) 3-0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-17) at Gates Center. PFW (3-1) will host Harvard at 5 p.m. today.