ATLANTA – Vince Dooley, the football coach who carried himself like a professor and guided Georgia for a quarter-century of success that included the 1980 national championship, died Friday at his home in Athens, Georgia, the school announced. He was 90, and no cause of death was given.
Dooley had a career record of 201-77-10 while coaching the Bulldogs from 1964 to 1988, a stretch that included six Southeastern Conference titles, 20 bowl games and just one losing season. After retiring from coaching, Dooley continued as the school’s athletic director, a job he held from 1979 until 2004.
Auto racing
Bowman to return
Alex Bowman will return for the NASCAR season finale next weekend at Phoenix Raceway, his home track, after missing five races with a concussion suffered in a crash in the No. 48 Chevrolet.
BASKETBALL
USF women roll
Cassidy Crawford recorded her 1,000th career point to lead the Saint Francis women to a 78-22 win over Trinity International in the Ruth Gunden Memorial Classic at Goshen. The Cougars outscored Trinity 24-0 in the third quarter. Crawford led the Cougars with 21 points while Emily Parrett added 17 and Reganne Pate 16.
Tech men win
Rog Stein scored a game-high 22 points as the Indiana Tech men broke away from a one-point halftime lead to beat host Spring Arbor 75-64 in the season opener in Spring Arbor, Michigan. Brady Titus added 13 points while Josh Kline and Grant Smith had 12 points apiece for the NAIA No. 25 Warriors.
GOLF
Roundup
Ben Crane had his lowest score in 10 years, a 9-under 62 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend of the PGA Tour Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton, Bermuda. … Gavin Green joined Jordan Smith as the co-leader of the DP World Portugal Masters in Vilamoura after the Malaysian golfer shot a 6-under 65 in the second round Friday. … British Open champion Cameron Smith holed a 7-foot birdie putt on the final hole to beat Phil Mickelson and eliminate his team Friday at the match-play LIV Golf Team Championship-Miami.