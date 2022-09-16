The Indiana Pacers signed Kendall Brown to a two-way contract, so he’ll likely be with the Mad Ants for some of the coming G League season.
Brown, 19, played one season at Baylor before being picked in the second round of this year’s NBA draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves, who traded him to the Pacers for a 2026 second-round pick and cash.
Brown, a 6-foot-8 guard/forward, averaged 9.7 points and 4.5 rebounds for Baylor, making the Big 12 All-Freshman Team. He played with the Pacers in the Las Vegas Summer League in July.
On Friday, the Pacers also signed forwards James Johnson and Bennie Boatwright, plus guards York and David Stockton.
Baseball
Ex-Mets catcher John Stearns dies
John Stearns, a four-time All-Star catcher with the New York Mets, has died after a long battle with cancer. He was 71. Stearns died Thursday night in Denver, according to the Mets, less than three weeks after attending an Old Timers’ Day at Citi Field in that coincided with the Mets’ 60th anniversary.
Basketball
PayPal to leave if Suns owner stays
PayPal said Friday that the company will no longer sponsor the Phoenix Suns if owner Robert Sarver remains part of the franchise when his one-year suspension ends.
Golf
Roundup
Defending champion Max Homa shot a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the early 36-hole lead with Danny Willett at the Fortinet Championship in Napa, California, the PGA Tour’s season opener. First-round leader Justin Lower was two shots back. … Rory McIlroy (66) had an eagle for the second consecutive day and U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick (69) had five straight birdies Friday in the shortened second round of the Italian Open. … In Sugar Grove, Illinois, Dustin Johnson ran off nine birdies Friday for a 9-under 63 at Rich Harvest Farms to build a three-shot lead after the first of three rounds in the LIV Golf Invitational-Chicago.