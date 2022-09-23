Defending champion David Belville will tee off at 12:48 p.m. Sunday in the first round of the Senior City Championship.
The two-day tournament, which is run by the Senior Golf Association of Fort Wayne, was postponed from Sept. 11-12 postponed because of inclement weather.
It will be Sunday and Monday at Orchard Ridge Country Club and the association unveiled new pairings Thursday (see Page 3B) with players teeing off in the first round from 11 a.m. to 1:54 p.m.
Basketball
Pacers sign 3
The Indiana Pacers announced the signing of guard Langston Galloway, forward Justin Anderson, and center Norvel Pelle. Also, the Pacers waived forward Bennie Boatwright and guards Gabe York and David Stockton.
US women win
Shakira Austin scored 19 points, Kahleah Copper added 16 and the U.S. played suffocating defense to rout Puerto Rico 106-42 on Friday in the women’s World Cup in Sydney to improve to 2-0.
Football
Around the NFL
Cleveland Browns starting linebacker and team captain Anthony Walker Jr. will miss the rest of the season after tearing a quadriceps tendon in Thursday night’s win over Pittsburgh. … The Baltimore Ravens agreed to terms with veteran pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul, pending a physical. … Tampa Bay receiver Chris Godwin and Green Bay receiver Sammy Watkins have been ruled out for Sunday’s game in Tampa. … The Buffalo Bills will be missing four defensive regulars – safety Micah Hyde, cornerback Dane Jackson, tackle Ed Oliver and backup tackle Jordan Phillips – for Sunday’s game at Miami. … Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was listed as questionable for Sunday against Jacksonville.
Golf
Roundup
Rasmus Hojgaard moved six shots clear at the French Open after posting a 6-under 65 in the second round on Friday at Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines.
Soccer
US men shut out
With the World Cup approaching and final roster decisions looming, U.S. soccer players gave a dismal performance in a 2-0 exhibition loss to Japan on Friday in Düsseldorf, Germany. In their next-to-last World Cup warmup, the Americans failed to put a single shot on goal.