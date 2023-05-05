Nathan Martorella enjoyed the first two-homer game of his career, Brandon Valenzuela homered for a third consecutive start and Jairo Iriarte dominated in five one-hit innings to help the TinCaps beat the Lake County Captains 8-3 at Classic Park in Eastlake, Ohio, on Friday night.
Fort Wayne (7-17) surged in front with a five-run third inning in which No. 1 Padres prospect Jackson Merrill had an infield RBI single and Martorella hit a three-run homer to make it 5-0.
Valenzuela blasted a solo homer in the fourth, his third of the season, and Martorella went deep again in the seventh to make it 8-0. The left fielder had a career-high five RBI. His five homers are second in the Midwest League.
Iriarte (1-2), the Padres’ No. 11 prospect, allowed no runs and struck out seven.
Before the game, Fort Wayne placed slugging outfielder Joshua Mears, the Padres’ No. 14 prospect, on the seven-day injured list.
Baseball
Harvey retiring
Matt Harvey announced Friday he’s retiring after a nine-year pitching career. Harvey, 34, whose star faded amid injuries and a late-career suspension for drug distribution, was nicknamed the “Dark Knight of Gotham” during his heralded time with the New York Mets.
HIGH SCHOOLS
Area signings
Bishop Dwenger senior volleyball players Lexa Zimmerman (Marian) and Loretta Pelkington (IU East) signed with colleges. … Columbia City sophomore Addison Baxter, who was named to the inaugural All-Star Futures Team and earned IBCA Underclass All-State Supreme 15 basketball honors this year, announced Friday she has committed to Butler. … East Noble senior Trevor Conley signed Friday with Trine football. … Woodlan senior Austin Gaff signed with Saint Francis softball Thursday. … Huntington North senior golfer Cole Collins is scheduled to sign with IU Kokomo on Wednesday. … Also Wednesday, DeKalb’s Charity Lewis will sign with the IU Kokomo women’s soccer team. …
Three Wayne seniors are scheduled to sign Thursday: Felicity Stockman with Carthage women’s wrestling, Jenisse Guzman with Saint Francis volleyball, and Isabella Nicholas with Indiana Tech women’s soccer. …
Fourteen Warsaw seniors are signing Monday morning: Lenoire Prieshoff with Butler cheer; Jaxson Gould with Indiana Wesleyan basketball; Roberto Sanchez and Javier Enciso with Indiana Wesleyan soccer; Abigail Stapleton with Frostburg State rugby; Addison Vining with Aquinas rugby; Ryun Hoffert with Anderson track and cross country; Mikayla Mimnaugh with Ball State track and cross country; Broc Fraley with Trine rugby; Kiersten Gagnon and Madilyn Bradley with Grace cheer; Ian Wihebrink with Miami of Ohio swimming; Joshua Reihl with Clark Summit baseball; and Macy Bonifield with Trine track and field.