WASHINGTON – USA Basketball missed out on its initial chance at clinching a berth in next year’s World Cup after losing 94-79 to Brazil in a qualifying game Friday.
The Americans, who lead Group F with a 7-2 record, need to finish first, second or third to automatically qualify for the 32-team World Cup.
The Americans have three qualifying games remaining – one Monday, then two more in February.
GOLF
Roundup
Tony Finau made 10 birdies to match his career low with an 8-under 62 Friday to build a big lead in the PGA Tour’s Houston Open. … Maria Fassi shot a career low 8-under 62 on the rain-softened Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, for a two-shot lead in the LPGA Pelican Women’s Championship. … PGA Tour Champions points leader Steven Alker shot a 7-under 64 Friday for a one-shot lead over Padraig Harrington at the Charles Schwab Championship in Phoenix . … Luke Donald and Ryan Fox shared the lead at the DP World Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City, South Africa.
HIGH SCHOOLS
Area signings
Homestead soccer player Sydney Couch will sign with Indiana Wesleyan University on Wednesday. Also, Spartans basketball player Ali Stephens signed Thursday with the University of Nebraska Omaha.
Saints, Chargers win cheer crowns
The Bishop Dwenger and Carroll cheer squads won state championships Nov. 5 at New Castle High School. The Saints won the Varsity B title, and the Chargers claimed the Varsity Coed crown. The competition featured 23 HS Time-Out teams and 33 Varsity cheerleading teams.
Tennis
Czechs upset US
In Glasgow, Scotland, the unheralded Czech Republic upset the United States on Friday to reach the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals for the first time in four years. The Czechs will meet Switzerland today after the Swiss beat Canada 2-1. Australia and Britain will meet in the other semi.