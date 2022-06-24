The Chicago Blackhawks are expected to name Montreal Canadiens assistant Luke Richardson as their new head coach, sources confirmed to the Chicago Tribune on Friday.
Richardson, 53, becomes the 40th head coach in Hawks history and replaces interim coach Derek King, whose son, D.J., skates for the Fort Wayne Komets.
The Hawks confirmed they interviewed four candidates, including Richardson, King, Vancouver Canucks associate coach Brad Shaw, whose son Brady used to play for the Komets, and Pittsburgh Penguins assistant Todd Reirden, a former Fort Wayne player.
King, who assumed the helm Nov. 6 after the Hawks fired Jeremy Colliton after a 1-9-2 start, presided over a 27-33-10 finish.
baseball
Irish coach to lead alma mater FSU
Link Jarrett, who led Notre Dame to the College World Series for the first time in 20 years, is Florida State’s new coach. The move was anticipated. Jarrett is a Tallahassee native and FSU grad.
basketball
ACC/Big Ten matchups set
Indiana will host national runner-up North Carolina, Purdue will travel to Florida State, and Notre Dame will host Michigan State on Nov. 30 in the 24th edition of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Clifford to remain as Hornets coach
A person familiar with the situation says Steve Clifford has agreed to a multiyear contract to return as head coach of the Charlotte Hornets, which he led for five seasons before being fired in 2018.
football
Bears LB Adams faces gun charge
Bears linebacker Matt Adams was arrested and charged with misdemeanor firearm possession, Chicago police said Friday. He was also cited for possessing a high-capacity magazine within the city limits and metal-piercing bullets, a municipal code violation.
track & field
Johnson misses out on 1,500 finals
Lauren Johnson finished ninth in her 1,500 preliminary heat at the USATF Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon, in 4:20.04 on Thursday night. That time was good for 25th overall. Johnson, a Huntington resident and Huntington University cross country coach who has qualified for the national meet every year since 2010, was not among the 12 runners to advance to today’s finals.