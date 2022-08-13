Jackson Wolf struck out 10 and gave up just one run in six innings, but the TinCaps dropped their fourth straight game to the Lake County Captains on Friday night, falling 3-1 at Classic Park in Eastlake, Ohio.
Fort Wayne (44-62, 17-23 second half) has dropped four in a row for the first time since a five-game losing streak from May 6-11.
The game was tied into the eighth inning, when TinCaps right-hander Nick Thwaits surrendered back-to-back singles to open the frame and an error on center fielder Wyatt Ulrich brought in the go-ahead run. An Alexfri Planez double made it 3-1.
Fort Wayne went in front in the first inning on an Albert Fabian single, which scored Lucas Dunn.
Wolf, a left-hander, struck out double-digit hitters for the second time this season and has an 0.81 ERA over his last four starts, in which he has struck out 26 and walked six in 22 innings. Wolf is fourth in the Midwest League with 120 strikeouts.
AUTO RACING
Wallace, 23XI agree to deal
Bubba Wallace and 23XI announced a multiyear contract extension that keeps Wallace in the No. 23 Toyota that was the foundation of Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan’s race team.
BASKETBALL
Struggling Fever lose 17th straight
Elena Delle Donne scored 24 points to help the Washington Mystics beat the Indiana Fever 82-70 in Indianapolis.Indiana (5-29) closes the regular season on Sunday against the Mystics, trying to snap a 17-game losing streak.
NIT to move to Vegas, Indy
The NIT semifinals and final will be played at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas in 2023 and Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis in 2024.
HOCKEY
US unbeaten in world juniors
Carter Mazur scored twice in the United States’ five-goal second period and the defending champion Americans beat Switzerland 7-1 on Thursday night to improve to 2-0 in the world junior hockey championships at Edmonton, Alberta. The United States will face Austria today and close Group B round-robin play against Sweden on Sunday.
TENNIS
Djokovic out of Cincinnati event
Novak Djokovic pulled out of next week’s hard-court tournament in Cincinnati on Friday because he has not gotten any COVID-19 vaccine shots and so is not allowed to travel to the United States.
Around the courts
Two-time champion Simona Halep beat Coco Gauff 6-4, 7-6 (2) to reach the National Bank Open semifinals in Toronto. Halep will face seventh-seeded Jessica Pegula, a 6-3, 6-3 winner over Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan. ...