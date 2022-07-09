First-round pick Bennedict Mathurin scored a game-high 23 points in his Las Vegas Summer League debut to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 96-84 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.
Mathurin, the No. 6 pick in last month’s draft, hit 56% from the field on 9 of 16, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range.
Chris Duarte scored 16 points and had four assists, and Andrew Nembhard, Indiana’s first pick of the second round, had five rebounds and five assists.
The Pacers will play Sacramento on Sunday.
auto racing
F1 leader on pole
Formula One leader Max Verstappen narrowly won the pole for the sprint race, which sets the starting lineup for Sunday’s grand prix.
cycling
Pogač
ar takes 1st Tour summit
Tadej Pogačar won a nail-biting finish Friday on the steep gravel slope of La Planche des Belles Filles to extend his lead after the first mountain stage of the Tour de France.
FOOTBALL
Purdue back in transfer portal
Purdue running back Sampson James entered the transfer portal, leaving the Boilermakers without having played a game for them. The four-star recruit from Avon transferred to Purdue from Indiana in August, too close to the season to receive a waiver to play immediately. He practiced with the Boilers last season and had nine carries for 36 yards in Purdue’s spring game in April.
HIGH SCHOOLS
Coaching news
Austin Mannan was announced as the baseball coach at Northrop and will be introduced at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Bruin Room. … Concordia has announced the hiring of Micah Middendorf as its girls soccer coach. He most recently was the head men’s soccer coach at Concordia University Chicago.
soccer
2 acquitted of defrauding FIFA
Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini, among soccer’s most powerful figures, were acquitted on charges of defrauding FIFA by a Swiss criminal court on Friday.
track and field
Worlds notes
Caster Semenya, the two-time Olympic champion from South Africa who was banned in the 800 meters because of an intersex condition that causes high natural testosterone in women, was unexpectedly listed to compete in the 5,000 meters at next week’s world championships in Eugene, Oregon. … Officials confirmed Friday that Russians will not be allowed to compete at the world championships due to the war in Ukraine.