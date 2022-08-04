The past, present and future of Purdue basketball congregated at Fort Wayne Country Club on Wednesday night, swapping stories of games gone by and mingling with the assembled patrons at the Bigger Than Basketball Fundraiser.
The event was in support of the Crew Life Foundation, started by former South Side and Boilermakers star Rapheal Davis. Among the former Boilermakers in attendance were Davis, Huntington North graduate Chris Kramer, All-American Robbie Hummel and P.J. Thompson the team’s current director of basketball operations. Also on hand were Boilers sophomore center Caleb Furst, a former Blackhawk Christian standout, and Homestead graduate Fletcher Loyer, who will be a freshman with Purdue this fall.
Purdue President Mitch Daniels, the former Indiana governor, was also on hand, working his way through the crowd.
“It’s big time, to have the Purdue family come together,” said Davis, dressed in a solid gold tie with matching lapel pin. “With some schools, you hear them say the family or the culture and it’s just talk, it’s just locker room talk. But with Purdue, if you need something, you can call a guy, it’s no having to convince them, it’s no having to sell them. They’re here.
“The Purdue family is really tight-knit. When you see someone doing something that’s encouraging, that’s good for the community, the Purdue family pushes that.”
The event’s guests, who paid $125 to attend, were treated to dinner and drinks. Their tables were adorned with centerpieces featuring flowers, mini basketballs and nylon nets. At each table was a pledge card, encouraging the patrons to donate.
Money raised will go toward providing basketball camp scholarships for underprivileged youth. Crew Life raised enough money to send 25 kids to Davis’ Bigger Than Basketball Camp for free in 2020 and that number jumped to 300 sent to camps and summer leagues in 2021.
The first camp Davis hosted had just two players sign up, but his organization has grown so that his most recent venture had more than 70, he said. He takes the “bigger than basketball” tagline seriously: the 2015 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year was particularly excited when one of his campers told him he wanted to be a mechanical engineer.
“Things like that is what we really preach,” Davis said. “You use the sport to get to Purdue and you understand Purdue is a great engineering school. … That was one of the best things I’d heard.”
For Davis’ former teammates, his desire to give back is no surprise.
“Rapheal has always been a leader,” said Thompson, who played with Davis for two seasons from 2014 to 2016. “He wants to make a difference. He’s done that in his community in Fort Wayne and he’s done that in Lafayette. He’s been a leader everywhere he’s gone and he’s made an impact. That’s what it’s all about.”
Furst and Loyer have partnered with the Crew Life Foundation through Boilermaker Alliance, Purdue’s nascent name, image and likeness collective. The organization functions as a go-between Purdue’s athletes and causes the athletes would like to support. Furst said it was an “immediate yes” when the collective approached him with the idea of partnering with Davis’ foundation.
“Fort Wayne has been so great for me growing up,” Furst said. “I remember going to all these basketball camps when I was younger and how much I loved them and how much I got out of them and how much they helped me grow my love of the game.
“To be able to help with that and help Ra(pheal) do the same thing is awesome.”
The 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball has spent the summer rehabbing from the April foot surgery. When he visited the Summit City in May to see Purdue coach Matt Painter honored with the Mad Anthonys Red Coat, Furst was in a walking boot. That boot has come off and he is working his way back toward full health. He plans to be ready for the start of practice in September.
“It’s been a long summer because I’ve been impatient to get back to playing and doing stuff with the team, but it’s been a good rest,” Furst said. “When you’re away from the game, it makes you realize how much you appreciate it and love it.”
Loyer was happy to support an organization in the city that adopted him when he moved from Michigan before his junior year of high school. The 2022 Mr. Basketball runner-up is looking forward to his first season at the next level.
“It will be sweet,” Loyer said of suiting up for the Boilermakers. “This summer has already been fun, but once there will be a bunch of people on campus and those stands are packed, it’s something I’m looking forward to.”