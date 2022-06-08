Fort Wayne FC’s 1-1 draw with MLS Next squad FC Cincinnati 2 at Bishop Dwenger’s Shields Field on Tuesday night had at least one interesting facet – both goals were scored by players named Ousman.
Fort Wayne’s Ousman Jallow scored in the 44th minute off a lofted Victory Claudel pass from just past midfield, while the visitors leveled in the 78th minute courtesy of second-half substitute Ousman Touray.
“We came out with a lot of confidence and then we went after it,” Jallow said. “Luckily we got a goal, and I’m very excited to have another goal at home.”
With Fort Wayne upping the stakes in terms of opponent talent level in its second season on the field, coach Mike Avery stressed the importance of his roster answering the bell to meet the stiffer challenges posed by a higher caliber of opponent in non-league matchups.
And that step up will manifest most noticeably in the club’s final friendly when Tigres from Liga MX sends their reserve squad to take on Fort Wayne FC in an international friendly on June 22.
“I thought we played as well in the first half as well as we’ve played all year,” Avery said. “I thought how we approached the game, our confidence in our approach to the game … for them to have an opportunity step on the field and face off against players that are doing what they want to do, it’s a great experience for everybody.”
After a stretch featuring three road games in eight days, Avery rotated his lineup once again, giving most of his starting lineup the night off in preparation for Saturday’s home match against the South Bend Lions. With Fort Wayne leading the division by just two points over South Bend, the in-state rivalry matchup takes on a greater importance in terms of the USL League Two Valley Division standings.
The opportunity to perform in his chance on Tuesday didn’t weigh too heavily on Jallow, who challenged the FC Cincinnati goalkeeper on several occasions throughout the first half before finally burying his shot a few moments before intermission.
“I have a lot of confidence going into (South Bend), both individually and as a team,” Jallow said.
And while Forster Ajago, the club’s leading scorer in Valley Division play, dressed but did not see time against FC Cincinnati Tuesday, he continued to provide what’s developed into a consistent level of enthusiasm. It didn’t manifest into a goal celebration like the stoppage time penalty kick against Indy Eleven’s Academy squad, where Ajago nearly stepped onto the field waving a Fort Wayne FC flag, but his support for the club played a pivotal role in propelling his teammates forward.
“I’m always happy, even if I’m not playing, I’m supporting the team with everything I’ve got,” Ajago said.
“My energy, everything I’ve got, I’m supporting the team.”