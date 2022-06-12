With spirits running high both on the field and in the stands Saturday at Shields Field at Bishop Dwenger, Fort Wayne FC’s first home iteration this season of the St. Joseph Rivers Derby against the South Bend Lions certainly played the part of a rivalry match.
And with first place on the line in USL League Two’s Valley Division, the Lions’ Brennan Creek scored just three minutes in the second half to take a 2-1 victory.
South Bend’s win avenged a Fort Wayne FC victory by the same score in South Bend three weeks ago. The Lions (5-1-1, 16 points) are four points clear of FWFC (4-3, 12 points) as both clubs reached the midpoint of the regular season.
“I thought we had stretches where we played well, and they had stretches where they played well,” Fort Wayne FC coach Mike Avery said. “It was a pretty even game, back and forth, and unfortunately we came out on the wrong side. We took one from them at their place, they took one from us at our place, and we have the rubber match coming up in a couple weeks.”
Center back Will Harris put Fort Wayne up 1-0 in the 12th minute, banging a header past the South Bend goalkeeper off a corner kick. Five minutes later, Fort Wayne’s Forster Ajago drew a yellow card after pushing an opponent, who stumbled briefly before falling to the ground.
And the chippy play continued from there, with referees ultimately handing out five cautions, capped by a straight red to Fort Wayne’s Victor Claudel in the 89th. Although no one questioned Claudel’s infraction, many of the 1,547 in attendance voiced their frustrations loudly on a potential foul in second-half stoppage time.
With Fort Wayne’s Hilary Odhiambo getting pushed by a South Bend player into the Lions’ backup goalkeeper inside the 18-yard box, the referee instead called a foul on Odhiambo for the contact.
“(South Bend) coach (Mamba Chisoni) and I are good friends, and we were saying that it’s sad because it’s a good game with two very good teams, and you end up talking about the refereeing and decisions and it takes away from what was going on on the field,” Avery said.
Despite the narrow defeat, Fort Wayne still controls its destiny to qualify for the USL League Two playoffs, as the top two teams in the final Valley Division standings earn automatic bids.
Fort Wayne will play five of its final seven league games at home. That stretch begins Tuesday, when the Dayton Dutch Lions travel to the Summit City. FWFC handed the Dutch Lions a 5-0 defeat in West Carrollton, Ohio, on June 4.
“I think we take that if they’re the top team in the league, we’re right there,” Avery said. “If we can get back on track and get a couple more wins this week, I think the two of us are going to separate ourselves from the rest of the league, and we get to play them one more time.
“At the end of the day, it didn’t go the way we wanted to tonight, but we have to stick together, we have to stay confident and we just have to turn our attention to Tuesday.”