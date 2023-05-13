After finishing 2022 with the largest single-season increase in wins in all of USL League Two, Fort Wayne FC returns to the pitch tonight to kick off its third season.
While the club will do so in a different fashion – namely, playing its home matches at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium on the campus of the University of Saint Francis after playing the first two years at Shields Field at Bishop Dwenger – players and coaches alike embrace the challenge that accompanies high expectations after last year’s 9-3-2 campaign.
Fort Wayne FC finished third in the Valley Division in 2022 behind Kings Hammer FC and the South Bend Lions, who both were 10-2-2. The Lions, who won the Valley Division on goal differential, will play in the seven-team Great Lakes Division this year, with FC Buffalo joining the Valley Division in its first season in USL2 after playing since 2010 in the National Premier Soccer League.
“The time is now,” said defender Reid Sproat, a Leo graduate returning for his third season in the blue and white. “We have the facilities, the coaching staff and the new stadium. We have everything we need to compete for the league title.
“The fans have been here three years now, and they expect something from us. In the same breath, our expectations are higher, and the fans’ expectations need to be high. The entire community of Fort Wayne FC needs to have that expectation that we’re going to win our league this year.”
While Sproat stands as the only player to suit up in all three seasons, the club returns seven players from last year’s squad, highlighted by All-USL2 Central Conference defender Tom Abrahamsson. Lasst year, he helped FWFC yield seven shutouts, including three straight to close the 2022 season.
Abrahamsson said he won’t rest on last year’s accolades.
“Our goal this year is to play very good soccer,” Abrahamsson said. “We want to be brave on the ball and have fun when we play. I try to come into every season the same, (and that means) gaining trust from my teammates. I have to come in and gain their trust again.”
In addition to Sproat, the club features two younger players from Fort Wayne. Goalkeeper Saed Anabtawi, a Canterbury product enrolled at Indiana University, was selected as the 2022 Indiana Soccer Coaches Association Player of the Year after leading the Cavaliers to the state finals last fall. Namik Mehic is a midfielder who will join the club after completing his sophomore year at Northrop. The 16-year-old Mehic shined last summer at a midseason tryout, then scored 20 goals as the Bruins finished 15-1.
“I think it’s going to be great for them both,” FWFC head coach and sporting director Mike Avery said. “I think those two guys, when they get into the environment, and I will make no predictions about how much they play because you never know, but if we didn’t think they were talented enough, they wouldn’t be here.
“But just the day-to-day of being in the speed of this, what they’re doing, it’s going to be a huge jump for them and give them an opportunity for real growth.”
After two seasons playing at Shields, the opportunity to play at D’Arcy presents a step up in terms of amenities. FWFC principal owner Mark Music, also the President and CEO of Ruoff Mortgage, helped fund new premier luxury suites that were installed at the stadium, as well as donated an HD videoboard to replace the old scoreboard.
With Shields at the corner of two major thoroughfares in northeast Fort Wayne in Clinton Street and Washington Center Road, the move to D’Arcy also presents a less distracting environment.
“The stadium environment will feel a little more intimate,” Avery said. “You’re locked in at Saint Francis. I think that, from a fan experience, it will be a really fun place. You take the crowd we had at Dwenger, and you put them in that place over at Saint Francis, and I think it’s going to be loud and really exciting.”