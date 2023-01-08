The typical migration to avoid harsh winters for some folks leads those from Fort Wayne to south Florida. The reverse trend worked well for Fort Wayne FC last season, as Tom Abrahamsson, who plays collegiately for Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton, played his way to an All-Conference selection as FWFC finished 9-3-2 in USL2 play last summer.
Alex Alexis, who played with Abrahamsson for two years at FAU, hopes that he can find similar success in the Summit City. Alexis took the first potential step in that process on Wednesday as one of about 70 players participating in Fort Wayne FC’s open tryout at Empowered Sports Club.
“(Tom is) a really kind guy and really good with the ball,” Alexis said. “He really leveled up playing in Fort Wayne. I’ve seen a lot of good things in Fort Wayne. I hope Tom can come back too, because he’s a guy I’ve been looking at and I’d like to fall in love with Fort Wayne.”
While Alexis currently resides near Carmel with his father, he followed a winding path to arrive there. Born in Haiti, Alexis ultimately moved with his family to Miami before enrolling at FAU. Upon graduation, Alexis and his father joined family already living in central Indiana.
But in staying in contact with the Owls coaching staff, particularly when hearing about Abrahamsson’s success with Fort Wayne FC last summer, Alexis knew the tryout was the next and needed step.
“I saw that Fort Wayne FC is a really good team, and it would be a really good family for me to join,” Alexis said. “(I would like to be able) to help the team, not just soccer, but I want to be something in society. I want to grow, and Fort Wayne is a place I can see doing that.
“(It’s) about helping each other and being a leader, not just showing up to practice. I want to be there and make sure I’m doing the right thing. I want to help the team make it to the next level.”
Last year, Fort Wayne FC held its open tryout at The Plex South and initially scheduled Wednesday’s tryout there. But a severe storm in June heavily damaged the complex’s larger dome, which has not yet been repaired.
That forced the club to locate an alternate site to hold the tryout, eventually identifying Empowered as a viable location. Trialists were split into six teams, and they played multiple games on Wednesday to give head coach Mike Avery, as well as several college coaches from across northern Indiana, a chance to evaluate those players seeking a spot on the 2023 roster.
Getting the chance to showcase his skill set in game action rather than just participating in drills, Alexis likes his chances of potentially receiving a callback for further consideration.
“Right now, I’m really confident that I did really well,” Alexis said. “The team I played with, we played together as a team. We just played simple and did the right thing. I know that the coaches will see the little things, and I’m confident.”