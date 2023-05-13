When Fort Wayne FC kicks off its 2023 campaign at 7 p.m. today, the club will compete in USL League Two for the third year.
While FWFC won’t yet play in a full professional league this summer as the first ownership group previously stated, club brass insist that a move to full-season professional soccer remains in the works once the timing fits.
Fort Wayne FC principal owner Mark Music, who also is the president and CEO of Ruoff Mortgage, helped facilitate a move for the club’s home matches the next two seasons to Bishop D’Arcy Stadium on the campus of the University of Saint Francis. USF invested in stadium updates that included new field turf and the addition of premium luxury suites, while Music donated the funds for a new HD videoboard to replace the previous scoreboard.
“This is a big step for us,” said DaMarcus Beasley, Fort Wayne FC director of football operations. “I think we’re moving in the right direction to move to (USL) League One or MLS Next Pro, and those are conversations we are continuing to have in our club, but at the same time, we want to make sure it’s the right time.
“We don’t want to rush anything, and we don’t want to put too many eggs in our basket when they’re not ready to hatch yet. I can’t give you an exact year when we will step up, but it is still 100% in plan.”
The soccer club expressed gratitude for Bishop Dwenger High School allowing the use of Shields Field for its home games in 2021 and 2022. But some of the amenities at D’Arcy rose above the offerings at Shields – particularly the new suites – and greater flexibility in scheduling proved enticing to FWFC ownership.
“We are so appreciative of (Bishop) Dwenger (High School) and the fact that, on pretty short notice, they got us a place we could play and get our feet under us,” Music said. “But we needed something where we could control the schedule a little bit better, where we could pick better dates for attendance.
“We were able to help with some of the dollars associated with (the suite installation) through Ruoff. I put the video scoreboard up, and I think that’s a wonderful thing that (USF will) have the benefit of for some time. We needed to make those aggressive investments. We have one huge end goal with this, and that is to get downtown, so we needed to position ourselves in a place.”
While the move to a full professional league like USL1 or MLS Next Pro does necessitate a more significant financial investment than playing in USL2, both leagues also play a much longer schedule that, as Music said, will help further weave the club into the city’s fabric. USL1’s season runs from March to October, while MLS Next Pro plays from March through September.
Because of rosters constructed primarily of college soccer players, the USL2 regular season runs just over two months, from early May to mid-July. As Music explained, with the city recently losing the NBA G League’s Mad Ants franchise, he sees an opportunity for Fort Wayne FC to fill a larger role in the city’s sports scene.
“The Fort Wayne community has been terrific so far,” Music said. “We just have to win over (the rest of) this community and get them behind the fact that there’s nothing cooler right now, for some of the edgiest, hippest-vibe cities, than having a professional soccer club.
“I feel like (the move) is more about tomorrow and being deeply invested in the community.”