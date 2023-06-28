Mike Avery doesn’t want June to end. And that’s completely understandable for the Fort Wayne FC coach, who saw his squad put the finishing touches on a sixth straight shutout Wednesday, blanking Dayton Dutch Lions FC 2-0 in USL League Two Valley Division play at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium on the campus of the University of Saint Francis.
Fort Wayne didn’t allow a goal in its six June matches, extending its club-record shutout streak to 567 minutes dating back to a 2-1 victory May 27 over Toledo Villa FC. Now 8-0-2 on the season, Fort Wayne needs just a single draw in either of its last two Valley Division matches to win the division title.
“Let’s keep June going,” Avery said. “If we can continue to play well defensively, of course you’re always going to have a chance. It sounds like the most obvious thing to say, but it’s true. Good for the guys, and we’ll keep it rolling. We like where we’re at.”
And Fort Wayne has one more match at home Sunday – against Toledo (4-2-2), currently second in the Valley yet 12 points behind FWFC.
Making five changes to the starting lineup from Sunday’s 4-0 victory over Cleveland Force SC, Fort Wayne dominated in possession in the first half against Dayton, yet struggled to connect in the attacking area to get a goal. After playing to a goalless 45 minutes, FWFC finally scored in the 57th minute.
Sebastian Chalbaud, who earned his first start in a return from a groin injury that sidelined him for a couple weeks, headed a shot toward the Dayton goal that was handled by a Dutch Lions defender inside the penalty area. Chalbaud buried his ensuing spot kick past the diving Dayton keeper for his fifth goal of the year, ultimately standing up as the game winner.
“I think the opponent was really good in the first half,” Chalbaud said. “We found a goal and that gave us more confidence. Hopefully we can keep it up until the playoffs.
“Last game, I played 10 (minutes) and felt pretty good. I scored the PK so that gave me a lot of confidence, and I’m happy to be back with the team.”
The score remained 1-0 into second-half stoppage time, when Gijs Hovius corralled the rebound off a shot by Fort Wayne substitute Tomas Casas, turned and tucked the ball inside the left post to secure the victory.
And Shaf Wilson, earning the start in goal in relief of Aurie Briscoe, earned his second shutout of the season. While Wilson wasn’t needed much in the first half, he made two crucial saves late in the second half, including a save of the week-caliber diving effort in the 80th minute to keep Dayton off the scoreboard.
“I’m really confident in my abilities, and I know my team is as well,” Wilson said.
“It’s good to be able to show that I’m there for them when they need me in those odd instances. I don’t see a lot of action, but that’s the life of a goalkeeper. It’s just one moment that proves yourself.”