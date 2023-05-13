With Fort Wayne FC needing a lift in its USL League Two season opener on Saturday night, and in its first-ever match at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium on the campus of the University of Saint Francis, the club looked to its captain, Alexander Frank. With Frank positioned just inside the 18-yard box in the 75th minute and his back to goal, the Frenchman received a cross from Tom Abrahamsson, and his twisting side volley slid past Kings Hammer FC goalkeeper Nicholas Lemen as Fort Wayne claimed a 1-0 victory in front of an announced crowd of 2,275.
“I didn’t really know what to do, so I ran toward the subs and we just celebrated all together,” Frank said. “It means a lot for us to win the first game here, to score the first goal, to celebrate with the crowd. They’re the best crowd in the league, in the country.”
After the celebration, Fort Wayne FC needed to hold on for the final 15 minutes, plus the five minutes of stoppage time. Goalkeeper Aurie Briscoe did just that. Pressed into duty after the previously named starter for Saturday, Shafique Wilson, returned home to Toronto for a family medical emergency, Briscoe – with the aid of his defense – kept Kings Hammer off the board for the duration.
“It was amazing, especially working with Reid (Sproat),” Briscoe said. “We were just talking the entire time. Whenever one of us made a mistake, which was rare, we just kept positive and kept moving forward.
“It wasn’t just me that achieved the clean sheet back there, it was all of us.”
Sproat, a Fort Wayne native and the only player to suit up for Fort Wayne FC for all three seasons, drew heavy praise from head coach and sporting director Mike Avery.
“I thought Reid didn’t put a foot wrong all night,” Avery said. “His passing was very good, his defending was really good. To me, he just looked confident. I thought he played with a lot of belief.
“(Aurie) practiced with the team one time. That’s a really tricky situation, because Aurie just got here. (Wilson) had to run home for a very good reason, and our thoughts and prayers are with his mother.”
Fort Wayne FC notched a 1-0 victory at Kings Hammer in the 2022 season opener, but missed out on the postseason by three points, while Kings Hammer did qualify for the playoffs. To a man, the coaches and players voiced that there’s still a long way to go in the 2023 campaign, but Saturday’s victory certainly gets things moving in the right direction.
“I thought there were moments we were really good,” Avery said. “I thought there were moments we need to fix, and we will. To get three points against a team that you would have guessed would be the best team in the (Valley Division) coming off of last year, that’s a great way to start.”
Notes: At halftime, Fort Wayne FC honored the club’s director of football operations, DaMarcus Beasley, for his induction into the National Soccer Hall Of Fame on May 6. Beasley’s highlight video shown during his induction ceremony was played on the newly-installed video board in the northeast corner of D’Arcy Stadium, which replaced the scoreboard that previously stood in the southeast corner. … After the match, FWFC players and coaches gathered for a team photo, with players holding up Wilson’s jersey. … The club announced that the newly-added suites were completely sold out for Saturday’s match.