Fort Wayne FC returned to USL League Two Valley Division play on Tuesday, playing to a 0-0 draw against the Dayton Dutch Lions at DOC Stadium in West Carrollton, Ohio.
While FWFC (3-0-2, 11 points) did remain unbeaten on the season thanks to Aurie Briscoe’s third clean sheet of the season in goal, the Dutch Lions (0-3-1) left Tuesday’s match with their first standings point of the season.
Fort Wayne swept Dayton in three matches in 2022, scoring at least four goals in each match and posting a combined +14 goal differential in those matches. Fort Wayne remains unbeaten all-time against Dayton, holding a 3-0-2 record. The other draw in the series came on June 27, 2021, when a match in Fort Wayne finished 2-2.
Fort Wayne FC extended its Valley Division lead to five points over both Kings Hammer FC and Cleveland Force SC, who both hold 1-1-3 records through five matches.