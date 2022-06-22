Once Fort Wayne FC found its footing in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with the Tigres UANL reserves in an international friendly, the season’s largest crowd witnessed an entertaining, back-and-forth affair at Bishop Dwengers’ Shields Field.
“I don’t know if we were giving them too much respect (in the first half), but it felt like we were certainly giving them too much room,” Fort Wayne FC coach Mike Avery said. “It was probably the first time this season that I really got into them at halftime, because they were letting the other team dictate the game.”
Following those pointed words from Avery, Fort Wayne tied the game in the 53rd minute, when a pair of defenders linked up in attack in front of an announced crowd of 2,467.
Tekodah Lobsiger streaked up from his right back spot, cuing Myles Cornwall with a centering pass, and the left back powered a shot past the Tigres goalkeeper, giving the light blue-clad home fans a moment of joy.
“I wanted to get an opportunity to get in the box and try to create something,” Cornwall said. “The biggest thing we wanted to focus on was just trying to create as much as we can. As fullbacks, we wanted to be dynamic.
“It doesn’t get any better than this. I’m very humbled. I didn’t even celebrate because I was focused on winning. At the same time, I was grateful to be in this environment in front of these beautiful fans. It was a very humbling environment.”
The Tigres supporters, traveling from as far away as Chicago and sporting plenty of attire indicative of a celebration – jerseys, jester hats and Tigres flags – thrived in what quickly developed into a festive atmosphere.
But the Fort Wayne goal changed the match’s complexion. Both teams stepped up their intensity, as evidenced by the center official handing out five yellow cards after Cornwell’s strike. Jeering whistles from the crowd rang out whenever they disagreed with a Fort Wayne player’s conduct, and the cheers grew in ferocity when Tigres charged toward goal.
“We really challenged them at halftime, and I thought the response from us was tremendous,” Avery said. “I thought they looked the better team in the first half, but we clearly looked the better team in the second half.”
A raucous second half impressed those in attendance, including Bishop Luers and Notre Dame alumnus Jaylon Smith, who took in his first-ever sporting event at Shields Field.
Although Smith’s prep career predated Shields Field, which now serves as home for the Bishop Dwenger football team, the NFL free agent complimented being able to take in a different kind of football, and also the level of competition he witnessed on the turf.
“This is amazing,” Smith said. “This is my first time seeing Shields Field, and it’s a beautiful place. In Fort Wayne, we take pride in our sports. I love our city, and for me, I’m about supporting where I come from. I’m just thankful to see people out here being great and loving the sport.”