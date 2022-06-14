As Fort Wayne FC crests the midpoint of its 14-game USL League Two Valley Division schedule, the club stands on much firmer ground in its second season – particularly recordwise – than it did a season ago. Last season, the club notched its first league win in its seventh game.
Through seven games this year, Fort Wayne stands at 4-3 and is in second place in the Valley Division. With two teams from the division qualifying for the USL League Two playoffs, and a favorable schedule in the second half that includes five home matches – starting at 7 p.m. today against the Dayton Dutch Lions at Shields Field at Bishop Dwenger, head coach and sporting director Mike Avery appreciates the progress exhibited by his squad.
“We’re a better team, we play more consistently,” Avery said. “You can see our patterns of how we build and how we possess the ball coming out more frequently. I’m happy with our progress. If you get caught up on the day-to-day, the win game, lose game, and the frustration or excitement of that individual moment, you maybe lose sight of the fact that it’s a process and we’re growing.”
A simple review of results shows that progress in clear form. Fort Wayne FC lost seven of its eight matches last season by multiple goals. This year, the club’s three losses are all by a 2-1 score, with the club owning a pair of multiple-goal victories, including a 5-0 triumph over Dayton on June 6.
Although five of the six Valley Division clubs still look the part of contender for postseason play, Fort Wayne put itself in solid playoff position by picking up road victories against every division foe except Cleveland Force SC in the first half.
Playing so many home games in the second half limits travel, and Avery highlighted other factors that he hopes will lead to his team finishing strong.
“When we travel and take 18 guys on the bus with us, that leaves 10 guys back behind,” Avery said. “They can at least be involved (at home). They’re in the locker room. They can’t be on the bench with us, but they’re here. It’s just easier for us to keep that cohesion.
“On a day like (Saturday), we were out at 10 a.m. training the guys that didn’t dress. We’re really trying to pay attention to how we’re treating them to make sure that the experience is valuable, whether they’re on the field or not.”
Avery also pointed to other moments that stand out in terms of what he hopes to craft for his players.
“Our goal is to be the best team at the end of the season,” Avery said. “We’re still within reach of that. There’s seven games to play, and we get to play the one team ahead of us again.
“The way that the group has grown together is by far the most rewarding thing to me. To see the guys grow up as people, I think that part for me has been really rewarding. If we continue to honor that part of it, the wins are going to come.”