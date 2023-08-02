A program marked with decent success, Leo’s girls soccer team took major strides forward the past two years, combining for 37 victories and back-to-back regional championships. The Lions won 18 matches last season, surrendering just 19 goals while scoring 103 in claiming a Class 2A semistate championship.
And Leo saw some company from the region at Carroll Stadium last fall, as Canterbury also advanced to the state championship for the first time since back-to-back berths in 2014-15.
Players
Ella Graves, Sr., Leo: Her 15 goals last season – tops among returners for the Lions – ranked third on the squad in 2022, and Graves leads three double-digit scorers that’ll suit up for Leo again this year.
Nin Way, Sr., Heritage: As a junior, Way finished in the top 20 statewide with 75 points (31 goals, 13 assists).
Cathencia Wennemar, Sr., Snider: The SAC’s leading returning scorer netted 13 goals in 14 matches for a Panthers squad that finished 5-2 in conference play.
Lola Pepper, Soph., Warsaw: The only double-digit goal scorer that returns for the Tigers, Pepper finished with 19 goals and six assists in her rookie prep campaign.
Carly Gilbert, Sr., Bellmont: The Braves sported one of the region’s top offenses last year, with Gilbert averaging nearly two goals per match (28 goals in 16 matches).
Teams
Leo: The Lions look poised to make another deep postseason run, with Mallory Michmerhuizen back in goal, as well as 65 goals returning.
Canterbury: The Cavaliers graduated just two players from last year’s Class A state finalist squad.
Carroll: While the Chargers did see six seniors graduate from last season’s Class 3A regional finalists, Carroll continues to hold firm as one of the region’s elite programs, having won 10 straight sectional championships and 15 sectional titles in the last 17 years.
Homestead: The Spartans followed up a 22-0 campaign and a Class 3A state title in 2021 by going 11-6-3 with a sectional championship, returning 25 goals and both goalkeepers for this season.
Bellmont: While the Braves didn’t post a victory until their sixth match last fall, Bellmont ended up amassing 14 wins in 2022, including a sectional title and a berth in the regional finals.
Storylines
Striving for six: The region has seen at least one state finalist for five straight years, with Homestead advancing to the state championship game in 2018 and 2022, as well as Dwenger going back to back in 2019 and 2020.
Saints still reign: Bishop Dwenger returns just 27 of its 70 goals scored in a 12-3-1 campaign in 2022, but the Saints haven’t lost in SAC play since 2018.
Tigers roar atop NLC: While Warsaw does need to replace 11 graduated players, the Tigers enter the 2023 campaign having lost just two conference matches in the last five years.
Worst to first: After going just 2-12-3 and a winless season in ACAC play in 2021, Heritage reversed its fortune, winning the conference as part of a nine-win campaign. Of the Patriots’ 54 goals scored, players responsible for 53 of them return.
Consistent winner: DeKalb will kick off its 25th season playing girls soccer this fall, having amassed 257 wins in program history, though the Barons return just four goals from last year’s 13-win squad.