As an early advocate for girls wrestling in the area, East Noble coach Sam Riesen stands completely unsurprised at the sport’s continued growth even since the end of last season.
While Riesen knows that sanctioning by the IHSAA as a full varsity sport isn’t in the cards quite yet, he explained that girls across the state provided plenty of momentum this season toward converting the sport from emerging status to full recognition as a varsity sport.
That effort could get a boost when girls compete at four regional sites today, up from two just a year ago. Over 800 girls competed at the varsity level this season, with Jay County and Penn serving as regional hosts for the north. Schools that attend semistate on the boys side at the Memorial Coliseum will compete at Jay County, while the East Chicago semistate schools will wrestle at Penn.
“We saw several (tournaments) pop up,” Riesen said. “We’d planned to send them to JV tournaments, but our girls, they were able to wrestle a complete girls-only schedule. They have 20-22 matches, so just the rise in the number of teams and events, they really hopped on it. It’s been growing organically and we’re going to keep seeing that growth. We’ll see more tournaments and more dual meets and it’s really fun to see.”
With several years of girls wrestling already established at East Noble, Riesen sees the Knights’ roster continue to grow, with teams like his and fellow early adopters such as Jay County and Columbia City, which have double-digit female roster members.
Robby Morgan, a former coach at West Noble and now in a principal within the Central Noble school district, stepped in as a volunteer coach for the five girls competing for the Cougars this season. After some initial trepidation, Morgan counts himself as a convert.
“It’s been a blast,” Morgan said. “I’ve told (my wife) Mindy several times, I’ve had more fun coaching the girls this year than I ever had coaching boys, and I had some pretty fun times coaching boys.”
Some of that fun included taking wrestlers to the state championship, including Kyle Marsh, the first-ever two-time state qualifier at West Noble. Prior to the start of every IHSAA state finals, every qualifier walks around Gainbridge Fieldhouse in the Parade of Champions. While that moment will always stand out for Morgan, seeing each of his girls win their first match of the year measures up well.
“Just the look, the smile and joy on their faces, it was probably a better moment than any I’ve had playing or coaching,” Morgan said. “To see them accomplish it was fantastic.”
Riesen and Morgan agreed that while the sport still needs to grow a bit more, sanctioning by the IHSAA looks like an inevitability sooner rather than later.
“That’s the goal for (the IHSWCA) as well as the IHSAA,” Riesen said. “They just want to make sure everything’s in place. It’s really a movement in that several teams that pushed it a year ago are up to 11-12-13 girls and you’re going to keep seeing the growth.”