For the first time in three years, the United States Association of Blind Athletes held its National Goalball Championships, and Fort Wayne’s Turnstone Center hosted the event this month with 20 teams across the country competing.
The national championships were canceled each of the last two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. Turnstone hosted the nationals in 2018.
After three days of competition July 15 to 17, the men’s A Division national title went to Michigan OG’s, which defeated the Atlanta Force 10-9 in overtime on a throw from 2020 Paralympian John Kusku. Atlanta took the silver medal, and BSO Jawns captured the bronze after beating New York Empire 8-0 in the third-place match.
On the women’s side, the New Jersey Honeybees, led by two-time Paralympic medalist Amanda Dennis, emerged with the championship after a 12-7 victory over the Sirens and Dennis’ fellow Paralympic medal winner, Eliana Mason. The Sirens took silver, and the Maryland Minks got bronze thanks to a 13-4 triumph over the Atlanta Blazers.
The New Jersey Thunder beat DC 7-4 in the championship match of the four-team men’s B Division.
Mason took home the Sharon Gunderman MVP award in the women’s division, while Atlanta Force standout Calahan Young won the men’s award, named after Tom Parrigin.
The inaugural recipient of the Cody Carmicle Spirit of the Game Award, given to a player who “displays dedication, commitment to excellence and love of the game,” was Karen Helmacy Zabel of the Sirens. She was a member of the first women’s goalball Paralympic gold medal team in 1984.
The award is named after U.S. men’s national goalball team athlete Cody Carmicle, who died in 2021 after a battle with cancer.
Rule changes on DNR properties now in effect
Several rule changes concerning Indiana Department of Natural Resources properties took effect July 20, according to a release from the DNR:
• Stands or blinds (including portable ground blinds) are allowed to be left overnight on DNR properties if the blind or stand is legibly marked with the name, address and phone number of the owner or the owner’s customer identification number issued by the DNR.
• Trail/game cameras can be placed on properties managed by the Division of Fish & Wildlife, as well as on state forests and state recreation areas as long as the camera is legibly marked with the owner’s name, address, phone number or DNR customer identification number. Placement of the camera must not damage a tree.
• The placing of bait for wildlife is prohibited on any DNR property. Exceptions are granted for bait or food placed for wildlife management as authorized by DNR, the result of authorized agricultural operations on the property (like tenant farming) or a bird feeder placed by a DNR employee. The definition of bait is 1) a food that is transported to and placed for consumption, including but not limited to piles of corn and apples placed on the property; 2) prepared solids or liquids manufactured and intended for consumption by livestock, wild deer or birds, including, but not limited to, commercial baits and food supplements; 3) salt; and 4) mineral supplements.
• The collection of shed antlers without a permit is allowed, except on dedicated nature preserves.
• Via a permit, magnet fishing is allowed on public waters on DNR properties as long as the magnet is able to be carried and retrieved by hand. Individuals will need to contact the respective property office to get a permit for magnet fishing on a DNR property.