Sarah Frazier has turned the page on the ultra-competitive part of her golf career, and she’s OK with that.
“College golf is a lot, so it’s nice to take a step back, versus grinding it out all the time,” said Frazier, who has exhausted her collegiate eligibility after five decorated seasons at the University of Dayton.
But that doesn’t mean Frazier, 23, will never again seek out golf trophies. In fact, she’s one good round away from capturing a substantial one. She’s atop the leader board at the City Tournament with Sunday’s 1-over 72 at Orchard Ridge Country Club.
Frazier, who won the City Tournament in 2020 at Brookwood Golf Club, has a three-stroke lead over Cassidy Ayres, last year’s runner-up, and a five-stroke advantage on five-time champion Lori Stinson.
Orchard Ridge is regarded as one of northeast Indiana’s most difficult courses, particularly because of its greens. After getting pummeled with 1½ inches of rain Saturday, some players said the 5,800-yard length felt 200 yards longer because of the conditions.
“I feel pretty good about how I played,” Frazier said. “I feel like the course has been playing a little bit tougher than it had been the past few days during the practice rounds, because it was wet outside and the ball wasn’t rolling as much. So I’m pretty happy with how I was able to battle and hang in there with some tough holes. And I had a great group (with Ayres and Ashton Taft), and that always makes it really fun.”
Frazier had five bogeys and four birdies. Ayres, who is heading into her season senior season at Homestead, which placed fourth at the IHSAA state finals last year, had two birdies but was hindered by two double-bogeys. Stinson, a real estate agent, also had two double bogeys.
“Wherever you hit your ball, it was just flight time because wherever it hit is where it stopped,” Stinson said. “That was probably the biggest challenge, just knowing you’ve got to take an extra club or two into the greens because it was just playing quite a bit longer.”
The silver lining was players could shoot more for the pins, but that’s easier said than done with slopes and elevations galore.
“The greens are very tricky,” Frazier said.” I had a lot of sloping putts, so I had to make sure I had the speeds and the reads right. That was really important today.”
Frazier didn’t play last year because she was interning at fabled Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland, and Makenna Hostetler won at Chestnut Hills with a two-day score of 5 over, a stroke better than Ayres. (Hostetler isn’t defending her title due to commitments elsewhere.)
At Dayton last season, Frazier had a team-best stroke average of 77.18, finishing her career with a 78.19 average that was the second best in the program’s history. She still has studies to complete for her master’s degree in public relations and will return to Dayton this year, where she also plans to help coach the golf team – which will have her younger sister, Amy, as a freshman and Fort Wayne’s Megan Yoder as a junior – and teach classes. She’s also been interning at Fort Wayne’s Asher Agency.
And Sarah Frazier plans to be a staple in amateur events such as the City Tournament, which has been held annually since 1931 and is run by the Fort Wayne Women’s Golf Association. This is the first time it’s been at Orchard Ridge since 1993, when Mary Shupe won.
Taft is in fourth place at 9 over. Scarlett Senk and Jamie Watson are tied for fifth at 10 over, followed by Abby Sheehan (11 over), and Amy Frazier, Skylar Whitman and Bree Noll (12 over each).
“I’ll probably be playing in stuff like this forever,” Sarah Frazier said, watching her sister tee off on the ninth hole. “The thing about golf is you can play it forever and my little sister, Amy, she’s going to be a freshman at Dayton and it’s kind of nice to just play with her for fun.”