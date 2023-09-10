Tom Wood was a member at Coyote Creek Golf Club for much of the 1980s – back when it was Elks Lodge 155 – and even though he didn’t play golf as often as he does now, the knowledge gained back then of the history-rich course still sticks with him.
And it showed Sunday, when he shot a 5-under 67 to take the first-round lead at the Senior City Championship.
Wood started ferociously. He hit driver, then 3-wood on the opening hole and almost chipped in for eagle. On the second hole, another par-5, he hit driver and 3-wood again, this time converting the eagle. By the time he headed to the eighth tee, Wood was 5 under.
“Yeah, that was a good start,” he said with a smile, noting a bogey on the 18th robbed him of an even better round.
But Wood was still one shot up on Dr. Bill Argus, and in Monday’s final round those two former champions will try to hold off a bevy of long-hitting younger players in the event that’s been held since 1992 by the Senior Golf Association of Fort Wayne.
Wood, 64, almost lost his life about 24 years ago when he was struck by a drunk driver, and the multitude of injuries he suffered that day helped change his perspective on golf. He’s often quick to note that it’s just a game, nothing to get too anxious about, so he’s not sweating the pressure of being atop a field of 75 players.
A Pine Valley Country Club member, Wood is simply hopeful that his knowledge of 6,220-yard Coyote Creek, where Arnold Palmer won his first professional paycheck in 1955, will help him win the Senior City for the third time.
“I know this course,” said Wood, who won in 2011 at Brookwood Golf Club and 2013 at Orchard Ridge Country Club. “I know you’ve got to putt differently here than how we putt at Pine Valley. At Pine Valley, you can roll it into the front (of the hole). Here, you’ve got to hit it in the back. That’s just the way it is. But nothing has changed that dramatically (since the 1980s). I know the nuances of some of the greens because there are some greens where you don’t see breaks but you know it’s going to break one way or the other.”
Argus, 68, was excited to shoot his age in a tournament setting, but felt his game had room to improve for the final round.
“I’m going to have to swing better,” said Argus, a Sycamore Hills Golf Club member who won in 2007 at Brookwood. “I didn’t really hit it that well today. I obviously didn’t miss any real badly. I was just getting it on the green to about 30 or 40 feet and two-putted most of the time. I didn’t really miss any that I shouldn’t have.”
Matt Schmidt and Ron Schmucker are tied for third at 3 under. Chris Neyman is at 2 under. Two-time champion Dave Dumas, Karl Behrens and Tim Sullivan are at even par.
Defending-champion Andy Rang is at 1 over.