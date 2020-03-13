PGA Tour scraps rest of Players

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA Tour decided Thursday night to scrap the rest of The Players Championship and shut down its other tournaments for the next three weeks.

Commissioner Jay Monahan had said earlier Thursday there would be no fans at the TPC Sawgrass for the final three rounds, or at the next three tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule.

The tour changed its mind late Thursday.

“We did everything possible to create a safe environment for our players in order to continue the event through the weekend,” the tour said in a statement. “But at his point — and as the situation continues to rapidly change — the right thing to do for our players and our fans is to pause.”

There was no immediately word whether The Players Championship would be rescheduled.

The Players Championship is the premier tournament run by the PGA Tour, offering a $15 million purse, the richest in golf history. It was to be followed by the Valspar Championship in the Tampa Bay area, the Dell Match Play in Austin, Texas, and the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio.

Befoe the ruling, Fans scattered around the ninth green saw Hideki Matsuyama roll in a 25-foot eagle putt to tie the course record at the TPC Sawgrass and take the lead in The Players Championship.

And after Thursday, that's all they'll see.

Even with the best in the world competing for the richest purse in golf, The Players Championship felt like an afterthought amid rapid developments with the new coronavirus that led sports around the world to stop playing.

C.T. Pan of Taiwan withdrew before his afternoon tee time because he wanted to reduce the risk of exposure to the virus.

Pan said on Twitter: “Our lifestyle is like a circus, traveling from one place to another. We believe this is a time to exercise caution by not playing this week.”

Matsuyama opened with four straight birdies and closed with a 3-wood into 25 feet for eagle and a 9-under 63, the ninth player to share the record at Sawgrass.

He had a two-shot lead over Harris English and Christiian Bezuidenhout of South Africa.

For much of the day, they were just names and numbers on the scoreboard.

Earlier, Monahan said the tour received information that the virus was not yet a major threat in the area – his two daughters were in school, theaters and businesses remained open – but acknowledged the situation was fluid.

Why not just shut down golf entirely?

He said golf was different because it was an outdoors event over a sprawling piece of property and noted that golf was a non-contact sport.