Virus shakes up pro golf calendar

The Masters goes from that annual rite of spring to two weeks before Thanksgiving. The U.S. Open now is scheduled for September for the first time since amateur Francis Ouimet took down Britain's best at Brookline to put golf on the map in America.

And the oldest championship of them all won't even be played.

Golf organizations tried to salvage the season with a series of changes, starting with the British Open being canceled for the first time since 1945. The PGA Championship, which last year moved to May, would go back to August. That would be followed by the PGA Tour's postseason, the U.S. Open and Ryder Cup in consecutive weeks, and then the Masters on Nov. 12-15.

“Any Masters is better than no Masters,” Augusta native Charles Howell III said.

Still to be determined was when – or even if – golf could resume because of the COVID-19 pandemic that has shut down sports worldwide.

Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley said the Masters identified November as “intended dates.” CEO Seth Waugh said the PGA of America was “holding” Aug. 6-9 as dates for the PGA Championship at Harding Park in San Francisco. USGA chief Mike Davis said moving from June to September was the best chance to mitigate health and safety concerns – Winged Foot is 5 miles from a hot spot of the new coronavirus – to have “the best opportunity” of staging the U.S. Open.

The British Open effectively is pushing its schedule back one year, saying the 149th Open still is set for Royal St. George's on July 15-18, leaving the 150th Open for St. Andrews the following year.

“I can assure everyone that we have explored every option for playing The Open this year, but it is not going to be possible,” R&A chief Martin Slumbers said.

Golf's major organizations, starting with the PGA Tour and its calendar filled with tournaments, have been trying to piece together a puzzle for the last three weeks. Each agreed to announce their plans together in a show of collaboration.

Still missing is the starting line, along with some details on what could be the most hectic pace golf has ever known.

“We hope the anticipation of staging the Masters Tournament in the fall brings a moment of joy to the Augusta community and all those who love the sport,” Ridley said. “We want to emphasize that our future plans are incumbent upon favorable counsel and direction from health officials.”

The new schedule features:

• Aug. 6-9: PGA Championship.

• Aug. 13-16: End of PGA Tour regular season at Wyndham Championship.

• Aug. 20-23: Start of FedEx Cup playoffs at The Northern Trust.

• Aug. 27-30: BMW Championship, second playoff event.

• Sept. 4-7: Tour Championship for the FedEx Cup.

• Sept. 17-20: U.S. Open at Winged Foot.

• Sept. 25-27: Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

It was not immediately clear how the teams from Europe and the United States would be determined for the Ryder Cup, although European captain Padraig Harrington has said he would not be opposed to picking all 12 players.

For the 24 players, that means going from what long has been regarded as the toughest test in golf to what has become the most tiresome three days in golf at the Ryder Cup.

“It's definitely better than leaving the Tour Championship and going to France, or leaving the Bahamas to go to Australia,” said Patrick Cantlay, referring to the most recent Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup itineraries for the Americans.

Like everything else, so much remains up in the air until golf and other sports get the signal to resume.

The next tournament on the PGA Tour schedule is Colonial on May 21-24, though that appears unlikely.

Ridley said every player who has received invitations to play the Masters in April will stay on the list.

The U.S. Senior Open at Newport Country Club and the U.S. Senior Women's Open at Brooklawn Country Club in Connecticut have been canceled.