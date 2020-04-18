PGA great values mind over muscle

Too many golfers are concerned with how far they hit the ball, instead of focusing on improving their short games, physical fitness and mental focus.

That's the opinion of Gary Player, who spoke Sunday during what would have been the final round of this year's Masters had the coronavirus pandemic not struck. Player, a winner of nine major championships, including three Masters, was accompanied on the webinar by famed golf instructor David Leadbetter.

“Length off the tee is not what wins golf tournaments,” Player said. “What actually wins golf tournaments is the man who has a superb mind. It's called 'It.' You can't define it. Everybody tries to define it, but you can't. And the other thing is great putting. ... You have a 1-inch putt and it costs the same as a 365-yard drive. That's food for thought.”

Player, 84, reminisced about his famous victories; lauded professional tours' charitable efforts while demanding they do more to help keep the sport lucrative; and worried about the support being given youth and amateur players.

Leadbetter, 67, who has worked with major champions such as Nick Faldo, Ernie Els and Se Ri Pak, agreed with Player that success is about more than just swinging clubs well.

“Once you have some physical skills, the mental side plays a huge role,” Leadbetter said. “If you look at all the players on tours around the world, most of them have pretty good technique. It's difficult to decide if you walk down the practice tee, 'this person has got it' and 'this person hasn't got it.'

“In the end, you've got to the point where the mental side plays a bigger role.”

The Leadbetter Academy, which has online workshops at Leadbetter.com, has an initiative for parents to properly teach their kids golf.

“Really, what sports can you compare to golf? Let's be honest, and I love all sports, but if you take American football, if you've played for four years in the NFL then you've done well (with career longevity),” Player said.

“What other sport can you play, like I'm doing now, at 84? On a normal golf course, I can beat 72 and beat (my) age over 2,000 times in a row. You can't do that in other sports.”

The PGA Tour has raised more than $3 billion for charity and Player would like pros to become more involved with off-the-course events and recognize the efforts of great golfers, like Jack Nicklaus, who came before them.

In 1961, Player was the leading money winner with $64,540; last year, Rory McIllroy topped the list with almost $23 million.

To illustrate his point, Player spoke about the Nedbank Golf Challenge last year at Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, South Africa.

“Something like 14 (pros) out of 73 went to the (sponsors') dinner and that hurt me a little bit. And we had a cookout for all the sponsors and I think they had about nine guys go,” Player said. “They've got to realize that without the sponsors and the public, they won't have any money to make. But I think they behave very well and the game is very, very healthy at the moment. They're very blessed to have this sort of prize money. ... Now they have a debt incurred and they've got to continue to promote the game.”

Player relayed stories from his playing days, including the 1978 Masters, in which he rallied from 10th place to victory with an 8-under 64 in the final round. His caddie, Eddie McCoy, needed the prize money for a new roof.

“I said, 'We're going to win it and we're going to get a roof on your house,'” Player said. “You saw him when I holed that (birdie) putt (on 18), he leapt 5 feet in the air.”

Player praised Tiger Woods's nutrition and conditioning for helping Woods win the 2019 Masters after myriad injuries.

“In my mind, the two greatest comebacks golf has ever had, without question, are Tiger and also Ben Hogan, (who) had that (near-fatal 1949 car) crash and his body was annihilated in his prime,” Player said. “Think about this, Ben Hogan in his prime, he is still the greatest striker and most beautiful golf swing I've seen in my life.

“He won nine majors and he went to war for (over two) years in his prime.”

Leadbetter said there are things golfers can do to work on their games while quarantined because of COVID-19, such as taking 50 swings of a club per day in five sets of 10. Player added the biggest problems he sees from recreational players are having the club in incorrect position on backswings, poor weight transference and bad balance.

As for remaining physically fit, Player said: “If you hear somebody say golf is not a fitness game, have them take a driver and hit 100 drives and we'll see how fit he is.”

