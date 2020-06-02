College golfer to take do-over

Callahan Elzey had long dreamed of becoming a professional golfer. Throughout his senior year for Purdue Fort Wayne, though, he was overcome by doubts it could become reality.

He had “a case of the yips,” so his errant putting was driving him batty and his scores were too high. He was actually looking forward to the spring season, and his competitive career, coming to an end.

Burying those PGA Tour ambitions wouldn't be easy, he thought, but it was necessary.

Something unexpected then happened in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic shutting down sports. Elzey, who had been in the midst of a strong tournament for the Mastodons, found himself disheartened that golf had been taken away abruptly.

It didn't feel like this was supposed to be. It felt premature. He “was panicking” about what career path he'd take instead of golf.

When news came that the NCAA was granting another year of athletic eligibility to students who lost their spring seasons, the question quickly became: Did he want it? Something stirred in him, and the answer was a resounding yes. He could finish off his college career the right way and, perhaps, get his game in shape for a run at the pros.

“I hope to take the time in quarantine to throw out all this to improve,” Elzey said after a recent round at Sycamore Hills Golf Club. “Definitely, fitness-wise, I'm going to gain weight and start hitting the ball farther if I want to compete with the (pros) out there. I mean, you have to be so good. You have to be so good. And I've seen so many good players try. It just takes the best of the best. Golf, I think, is a game where you got you really can't fool anyone for very long.”

Elzey, 23, averaged 75.6 strokes over 20 rounds in PFW's 2019-20 fall and spring seasons. That was worse than his junior year average of 74.4.

“I'll be 100% honest, the whole (senior) year, I'm not afraid to admit that I was plagued. I had a horrible case of the yips,” Elzey said. “A lot of people are afraid to say it. I mean, admitting it is one of the first things you have to do, right?”

A change in putting style – he adopted an arm lock – had begun to pay dividends when collegiate play was halted March 12.

“Cal put a lot of unwarranted pressure on himself because it was his senior year and he expected everything to be perfect,” PFW coach Billy King said. “When it wasn't perfect, he struggled with that. Once he relaxed, he was great. But it's all the pressure he put on himself; it didn't come from anywhere but Callahan. Now that he's got another year (of eligibility), I think he's going to relax and say, 'Hey, I just learned a valuable lesson.' That will help him and help our program.”

At the Gary Freeman Spring Invitational in Daytona Beach, Florida, Elzey was 2 under through 36 holes when the tournament was halted early. He left the course with a 4-under 68 that tied a career best, put him in fifth place despite a bogey on No. 18, and helped the Mastodons to a second-place finish.

“I walk off the green, and (King) comes up to me and he said, 'Good tournament.' I was like, 'Good tournament? I still have tomorrow left,' ” Elzey said. “Then he kind of looked at me. I don't know, we both somehow just knew that was it. I knew by the way that he was reacting and that he'd said, 'Good tournament.' You start shedding a tear and it was tough. I mean, it was just crazy because I would have never dreamed of that being the last hole I ever played in college golf.”

Elzey put the clubs away as stay-at-home orders were implemented, not thinking he'd retrieve them anytime soon.

“I was pretty defeated, pretty upset about how the whole thing went down,” Elzey said. “I had a little bit of a bad taste in my mouth.”

Elzey, a Bishop Dwenger graduate, played one season at Miami (Ohio) before deciding he wanted to be closer to home and transferring to PFW. He was a Summit League Player of the Week in April 2019 and is a two-time member of the conference's Academic Honor Roll. He's completed classes for a degree in business management and will now pick up a second major in marketing, as he utilizes the extra year at PFW.

“He's going to realize and understand the talent that he has,” King said. “He just has to let it come through and understand that, 'Hey, if you hit a bad shot, just go get the next one and you're going to shoot a great round.' He was his worst enemy and he knew it. We'd talk about it weekly. Cal's a perfectionist. Golf is not that way, though we'd all like it to be.”

Elzey's opportunities for summer golf tournaments may be limited because of COVID-19. The Fort Wayne Golf Association has started its season – he finished 15th at last year's City Tournament, shooting 8 over through 54 holes at Pine Valley Country Club – and there may be state opens, too.

The immediate issue is improving his short game.

“Yeah, it's just building confidence and doing that by playing in events around here,” he said. “Just playing enough and eventually putts will go in. Just playing enough to the point where you start seeing some balls go in the hole.”

jcohn@jg.net