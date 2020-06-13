Lost season heartbreaking to Cougars golf coach

Corey Potts took over coaching the women's and men's golf programs at Saint Francis last year and it soon became clear that he'd have a chance at winning a national championship this year.

The coronavirus pandemic thwarted that.

Potts, 34, never got to see his teams begin their spring seasons before competitions were halted. The Saint Francis women were ranked 10th in the nation.

“I walked into a team that was incredible,” said Potts, a native of Fort Wayne who played at Saint Francis. “I coach the guys and the girls, but the girls team was going to go to nationals for the first time ever and that's all I ever heard about. Gosh dang, we won two tournaments early on in the fall season, we worked real hard in the winter months and we were really excited for the spring season.

“The kids went on spring break and they never came back. So it was a tough pill to swallow. I had three seniors on the (women's team), all very good golfers, and it was just tough to watch their dreams of a national championship just go down the drain.”

Some of the Cougars may take up the NAIA on its offer of an extra year of eligibility for seasons lost to COVID-19. The men's seniors included Brady Marshall and Austin Proffitt, while the women's team had Marissa Singer, Gabbi Keller and Danica Swaggerty, who has already told Potts she'll be back.

For sports such as golf, which have fall and spring seasons, getting another year of eligibility could be particularly beneficial, compared one one-season sports like football or basketball.

“Danica loves golf, absolutely loves it. And she says, 'Coach, I've got unfinished business. I'm coming back. I'll get my master's degree and I'll play an extra year (of) golf.' So that will be a huge help to our team next year, for sure,” Potts said.

Having so much time away from competition will be challenging for the Cougars, but Potts knows something about keeping mentally and physically sharp. Not only was the Northrop graduate a three-year captain at Saint Francis, he comes from a sports family.

His grandfather, Reggie Primeau, who died in 2014, was one of the Komets' all-time great playmakers and his jersey number hangs from the rafters at Memorial Coliseum. Corey's brother, Ryan, played briefly for the Komets in 2008. And Corey Potts, who was probably skilled enough at hockey to play in college, interned for the Komets in marketing and sales.

“I was good (at hockey) in high school. I just was better at golf,” said Potts, who still plays in men's hockey leagues locally and often discusses Reggie with his kids and nephews. “They all know Grandpa Reggie. His legacy lives on for sure, especially in our households.”

Potts, who also works in sales for Terex Advance, which makes concrete mixer trucks, has served as an assistant professional at various golf clubs including Sycamore Hills.

His men's team was paced in the fall by Bryce Turner's average of 74.6 strokes per round. The women were led by Singer's 75.4.

Potts has advised his players in weekly calls and texts to focus heavily on their short games, continuing the fine-tuning they'd done during winter practices at Touchet Golf, an indoor facility that has simulators and performance fitting, and the Fort Wayne Golf House.

“It's kind of like a broken record for any golf coach,” he said. “If you go talk to the best team in the country for NCAA, I guarantee you they're going to focus on 100 yards and in. We're not doing anything different. That's the biggest weakness and most of the golf game happens right there, so we hit it hard over the winter.”

Since the season was canceled, Potts has taken a relatively hands-off approach, knowing that his teams' work ethics are good and that stress was already high.

“They're all good golfers, everyone on my guys and girls teams. They know what they have to do. And that's kind of how golf is; you get out of it what you put into it,” Potts said.

“I think my group is a motivated group, regardless of COVID and seeing them get the season canceled and whatnot. They have a respect for me, and I have great respect for them, so I think just that relationship alone will drive them to want to be better.”

jcohn@jg.net