Finau leads Memorial; Woods 5 shots off pace

DUBLIN, Ohio – Tiger Woods was back on the PGA Tour for the first time in five months Thursday and saw Muirfield Village like never before.

It was practically empty.

Woods opened with a 10-foot birdie and there was silence. He finished with a 15-foot birdie for a 1-under 71 to leave him five shots behind Tony Finau in the Memorial, and he walked to the side of the green and stood with Rory McIlroy, chatting briefly before they nudged their elbows toward one another without touching.

It's a different world, Woods keeps saying. It was also a reasonable return.

“Got off to almost an ideal start and got a feel for the round early,” Woods said. “I just didn't make anything today. I had looks at birdies, but I really didn't make much.”

He left that to Finau, who finished with seven birdies over his last 10 holes on a Muirfield Village course that was faster and tougher than last week in the Workday Charity Open. That gave him a one-shot lead over Ryan Palmer.

Only seven players broke 70, compared with 35 rounds in the 60s for the first round last week. This is the first time in 63 years the PGA Tour has played consecutive weeks on the same course, but Muirfield Village only looked like the same course.

“It's night and day,” Palmer said. “The greens, they're 2, 3 feet faster for sure. So I knew it wasn't a course you had to just go out and light up.”

It wasn't a course to overpower, either.

Bryson DeChambeau, who hit one drive 423 yards, managed only a 73.

Collin Morikawa, who won at Muirfield Village last week at 19-under 269, beating Justin Thomas in a playoff, opened with a 76. Thomas, who didn't make a bogey until his 55th hole last week, had two bogeys after two holes and shot 74.

By now, players are used to seeing open spaces with minimal distraction. That wasn't the case for Woods, who last played Feb. 16 when he finished last in the Genesis Invitational during a cold week at Riviera that caused his back to feel stiff.

The absence of spectators was even more pronounced with Woods playing alongside McIlroy (70) and Brooks Koepka (72). They still had the biggest group, with 36 people around them on the 16th green. That mostly was TV and radio crews, photographers and a few volunteers.

“I definitely didn't have any issue with energy and not having the fans' reactions out there,” Woods said. “I still felt the same eagerness, edginess, nerviness starting out, and it was good. It was a good feel. I haven't felt this in a while.”

U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland and Brendan Steele each shot 68, with Jon Rahm among those at 69. McIlroy had two splendid short-game shots on the back nine that led to par and birdie, and he was in a group at 70 that included Jordan Spieth and defending champion Patrick Cantlay.

Finau didn't play last week, so he wouldn't know the difference.

“I don't know about an advantage, but I definitely felt like I played this golf course this way before,” Finau said. “I don't know what the numbers might be as far as the guys that played last week compared to this week. I've played this golf course in these type of conditions, and it definitely helped me.”