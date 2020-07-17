Reigning champ seeks 3rd in row

Lori Stinson has an opportunity to do something not accomplished since the early 1960s – winning the Women's City Golf Tournament three straight years – but thinking about something so grandiose isn't really her style.

Especially not in 2020.

“What's happening with COVID kind of puts things into perspective,” she said, “and one of my best friends, who is 29 years old, in January got diagnosed with ovarian cancer at stage 3. ... Thankfully, she's recovered fully, but it's been a long six months and it's kind of put things into perspective for me. Golf is a great game that we get to play and enjoy.”

And Stinson has played it about as well as anyone in the history of the tournament, run by the Fort Wayne Women's Golf Association. She won city championships in 1988, 1989, 1991, 2018 and 2019.

She won last year's event at Autumn Ridge Golf Club with a 54-hole score of 6 over, edging Sarah Frazier by one stroke thanks to a curving 6-foot putt for bogey on the final hole. Stinson is one of five people to win the tournament five times.

Wright was the last person to win three straight years, doing so 1960 to 1962, but matching that feat is something Stinson, 50, hasn't even pondered.

“Honestly, I haven't,” she said. “I'm just excited to play the tournament, try and play my best, bring my best golf for three days, and see where it takes me.”

The 90th running of the tournament will take place at Brookwood Golf Club today through Sunday and Stinson will compete against 36 players. (Another 41 will be in the 36-hole senior event Saturday and Sunday.)

“It's been neat looking at who's playing. I just get a thrill out of the young ladies playing golf,” said Stinson, who will face a plethora of college and high school players. “It's fun to see these girls competing and playing in the state tournaments, as well as supporting the City. With this being the 90th anniversary, it's pretty cool to be a part of this Fort Wayne history.”

Among the favorites this year are Frazier, who plays for the University of Dayton; Purdue Fort Wayne golfers Emma Schroeder and Linnzie Richner; Southern Indiana's Brooke Moser; and Casey Bunner, who plays for Mount Vernon Nazarene.

But the stiffest competition for Stinson and Frazier could come from sisters Morgan and Madison Dabagia, who helped Homestead to the first IHSAA golf championship for a city team last year. Morgan, who is headed to Indiana University, tied for third at the City last year with her Homestead teammate Simone Senk, and Madison placed fifth.

There are also past champions in the field, including Michelle Smith (1994, 2000, 2005, 2006, 2014), Sarah Buuck (2008, 2009) and Amber Sieber (2012).

“You know, out there (at Brookwood) it's really about staying below the hole,” Stinson said. “Putting yourself in the right position on the greens is going to be key. Then you can be a little more aggressive on the putts.”

Stinson, a Realtor, plays at least once a week and is involved in the LPGA Amateur Golf Association locally. She has been tuning her game with some match-play events, doing work at Apex Golf Lab and credits classes for spin and centergy – a mix of yoga and Pilates – for helping with the flexibility that keeps her game sharp.

She won the 2018 event at Chestnut Hills at even par, one stroke better than Jaycee Bunner.

“I've just been trying to tweak some things with my game,” Stinson said, “and once you're able to get outside then it's like, 'OK, working on the short game and trying to get a feel for the greens and the right consistency with the long game.'”

jcohn@jg.net