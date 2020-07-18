Teen leads Women's City

Simone Senk, who leads the Women's City Golf Tournament, knows there's so much golf left to be played that it would be foolhardy to take her 2-under 71 for granted. Brooke Moser, who is rediscovering her love of the game, isn't about to get stressed out by a three-stroke deficit.

Eighteen players shot in the 70s, making for an exciting first round of the 90th City Tournament, and Senk and Moser were two of the standouts at the 54-hole event.

“I putted pretty well today and I hit a lot of greens, so that was helpful,” said Senk, who had four birdies and eagled the par-5 ninth at Brookwood Golf Club on Friday. “The course, generally, played a shorter distance so I had a lot of wedges into greens and hit my spots pretty well.”

The course played at about 5,800 yards.

Senk, 16, helped Homestead to an IHSAA state championship last year – the first for a girls team from the city – and one of her teammates, Madison Dabagia, is tied for second at 1-over with Moser, 2013 champion Karley Jump and Lori Stinson, who won the Fort Wayne Women's Golf Association event the past two years.

In a logjam at 2 over are Sarah Frazier, Casey Bunner, Linnzie Richner, Katie Giant and Rachel Harvey.

“Tomorrow, I'm just going to go out there and not focus so much on my score,” said Frazier, the 2019 runner-up, who plays for the University of Dayton. “I think today, I got a little too caught up in my scoring. I need to just go out there and hit as many fairways and greens as I can, and make some putts, and just try to do better each day.”

Moser was all smiles after a round that included two birdies and three bogeys.

“I'm really proud of how I played,” said Moser, 21, an incoming senior at Southern Indiana.

Moser has been reinventing her game over the past year. She was struggling academically after her sophomore year, when she led the Screaming Eagles with a 76.5 stroke average and won the Dan Salisbury Invitational, and her average ballooned about six strokes last fall.

“I've been playing golf for a long time. It was all 100%, all the time, and it put a lot of pressure on me,” she said. “I think I've been playing better because I haven't been going in with that mindset.”

While the coronavirus pandemic meant there was no spring season redemption for Moser, she said her attitude has changed. That was evident Friday in a field of 37 players.

“I'm just having a lot more fun when I'm out there,” she said. “I really struggled with being way too focused, way too into it, that I missed out on enjoying the actual part of the game. That transitioned me to taking a step back. 'You're out here to have a good time. It's golf. It's just a game.' That's basically it for me.”

Tied for 11th at 3 over are Morgan Dabagia, Meagan Yoder, Amara Eckert and Amy Frazier, but Senk has the inside track to preventing Stinson from becoming the first person to win three straight City tournaments since Pat Wright in the early 1960s.

“I'm just going to do the same things I did today, just pick my targets and hit it,” Senk said. “Having my dad (Jeremy) out there was really helpful for me. Most of the time, I just have to play alone. So having a second opinion helped. He's played a lot of golf, so he obviously knows (his stuff) and I'll keep using him to my advantage, stay patient and try to make a lot of putts.”

