Winless Werenski up 1 at 3M Open

BLAINE, Minn. – Richy Werenski made a short birdie putt on the par-5 18th for an 8-under 63 and the first-round lead Thursday in the 3M Open, and Dustin Johnson withdrew because of a back injury after a 78.

Werenski, 24, is winless in on the PGA Tour and ranked 248th in the world. He broke a tie with Michael Thompson with his ninth and last birdie on the warm, windy afternoon at the TPC Twin Cities.

Defending champion Matthew Wolff, Tony Finau, Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang and Max Homa were tied for third at 65.

Johnson's departure further depleted the star power of the second edition of the event that landed right after the Memorial and right before the World Golf Championship and the PGA Championship after the pandemic-forced reshuffling of the schedule. Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood and Finau were the only entrants in the top 25 of the world ranking.

This tournament, like all the others since golf's restart, is being played without spectators.

Johnson's victory at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, last month did not spark a post-shutdown surge for the fourth-ranked player in the world. After posting back-to-back 80s last week at the Memorial for the highest 36-hole score of his pro career, Johnson's first appearance at the 3M Open north of Minneapolis lasted just one round.

Watney, who was the first tour player to test positive for the coronavirus, at the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, failed to make the cut two weeks ago at the Workday Charity Open in Dublin, Ohio, after a two-round score of 150.

Having emerged from the anxiety and tedium of quarantine, grateful his symptoms were mild, Watney was eager to make his six birdies the focus of his post-round interview with reporters.

“I'm trying to put that to bed, get past it and hopefully play some nice golf after coming down with that,” Watney said. “It's great to be up here after playing a good round as opposed to just other things.”

EUROPEAN: In Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, England, English golfer Dale Whitnell had an eagle and five birdies for a 7-under 64 in the second round of the British Masters to move second at Close House Golf Course.

Whitnell is 10 under par at the halfway stage, a shot behind Italy's Renato Paratore (66), on the European Tour's full return to action.

South Africa's Justin Harding fired a brilliant 63, the lowest round of the week so far, to sit alongside Whitnell on 10 under. Overnight leader David Law (69), Calum Hill (66), Ashley Chesters (66) and Rasmus Hojgaard (67) were a stroke further back.

The tournament marks the start of the European Tour's “U.K. Swing,” a series of six events played in England and Wales over the next six weeks devised primarily for ease of travel for players amid the coronavirus pandemic.