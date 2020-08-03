Familiarity vital for Ryan

Logan Ryan knows the ins and outs of the front nine at Coyote Creek Golf Club as well as anyone. So maybe it’s not surprising that he mastered that side of the course – which he played in the second half of his round – with a 3-under 33 on Sunday.

That propelled Ryan to 3-under 69 that put him atop the leaderboard heading into today’s final round of the Men’s City Championship. Overall, Ryan, the 20-year-old junior at Atlanta’s Emory University, is 5 under and one stroke ahead of Heath Peters at the Fort Wayne Golf Association’s marquee 54-hole event.

“We used to play here all the time when I was at Bishop Dwenger. We’d show up for practice and (coach Dave Scudder) would say, ‘Hey, go play nine holes,’ and we’d just play the front over and over and over again,” Ryan said. “I have a harder time on the back out here, just because I haven’t played it nearly as much. Once I was able to stay at even par making the turn, I felt like I was in good position going into the front nine.”

It helped matters that Coyote Creek was set up the same as Saturday, when half the players’ rounds were interrupted by a 4-1/2 hour rain delay, and the other half couldn’t finish before dark.

Many players had to fit in 27 holes Sunday, when Callahan Elzey had the best score of the day – a second-round 67 – to take over third place at 3 under.

“Knowing where the pins were because of yesterday was a weird situation. They left them all the same (after the first rounds were completed) and that was nice, knowing where to position the ball,” Elzey said. “I had a much better understanding, getting to play pretty much the same course twice. It also wasn’t sideways rain, which helped, and I definitely hit it much better today and had a better gauge of what I could do and what pins I could go at.”

Elzey, 23, a redshirt senior at Purdue Fort Wayne, also benefited from a change to his putting form. After a first-round 74 that included three birdies and five bogeys, he switched from an arm-lock style to a standard putter and the result was six birdies and only one bogey.

“I felt like I had so much more feel around the greens, especially inside of 15 feet,” Elzey said. “That was fun and it was nice to see a few go in.”

Josh Neal is in fourth place at 2 under with back-to-back 71s. Travis Hemsoth, who was a tournament-best 4 under coming into Sunday, fired a 75 and is tied for fifth at 1 under with Bradley Hardin, who posted a 70, and Chris Schweitzer, who carded a 73. Kyle Miller, who shot a 74, and Austin West, who had a 75, are tied for eighth at even par.

They all will have a tough task in trying to catch the leaders, including Ryan, who was the IHSAA’s 2018 individual state champion and tied for second last year at the City Championship behind Patrick Allgeier.

“I hit the ball a lot better today and gave myself a lot of good looks for birdie,” Ryan said. “I had a lot of opportunities, which was key out here. I didn’t feel like I was rolling the ball as well as I could have been, but I got a couple good ones to go at the end.”

Peters, 37, who works for Stryker Corporation, continues to impress in his first City Championship. His Sunday 71 included four birdies, giving him 10 in the tournament – more than anyone except Ryan’s 11.

“Today was kind of a grip it and hold on for the best (kind of day). I didn’t take advantage of some of the holes that I should have, had a couple unfortunate events, but that’s golf for you,” said Peters, a former standout at Garrett and Indiana University. “All together, it was positive movement and I shot under par. That’s my goal every day, to shoot under par.”

The leaders at the City Championship, which has run since 1926, tee off at 2:40 p.m. today, though spectators are asked to practice social distancing and will not be allowed carts.

