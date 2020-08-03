Heath Peters wins Men's City in playoff

The Men’s City Championship has taken place annually since 1926. But there haven’t been many finishes as wild and exciting as the one that took place Monday at Coyote Creek Golf Club.

Heath Peters, 37, won the trophy after a sudden-death playoff with Logan Ryan, 20, that saw Peters birdie the first extra hole, the par-5 18th.

But it wasn’t as simple as that for Peters, who finished the three-day tournament at 9 under with a final-round 5-under 67.

Not by a long shot.

Peters squandered a four-shot lead with six holes to go, then put himself into position to win in regulation on the 18th by cannoning a 351-yard drive and propelling a choked-down 7-iron shot from 170 yards out to within 8 feet – one of the most impressive shots of the tournament. But Peters left his bending eagle putt short, giving Ryan, who also birdied to complete a 68, another chance to overtake him.

In the playoff, Ryan’s drive came to rest on an awkward downhill lie in the rough, setting up an adrenaline-fueled approach shot that caromed off the cart path, over the gallery of 150 people, and onto the clubhouse roof. His provisional went into the water, setting up Peters for a leisurely birdie from the rough to win.

“(Ryan) is one heck of a competitor. … He played really well on the back nine,” Peters said. “I thought I was just going to cruise it in and it just didn’t happen that way. So, I really needed to grind coming down the stretch.”

Peters, a former standout at Garrett High School and Indiana University, moved back to the area in 2018 and this was his first time participating in the Fort Wayne Golf Association’s marquee event. The impetus for signing up was learning in his weekly Thursday night league that college teammate Aaron Walters had won in 2014; Peters enrolled the next morning.

“I’m sure Aaron will send me a text here shortly,” joked Peters, who works for Stryker Corporation. “I’ve played in college, I played high-school golf, I’ve played all over the United States. But I’d never played in this championship and it means a lot to me to come back and pull this off.”

Callahan Elzey, a redshirt senior at Purdue Fort Wayne, finished third at 5 under with a 70 on Monday, when Evan Riecke shot a 66 to secure fourth place at 4 under. Garrett Willis, who plays for Valparaiso University, took fifth at 1 under with a 70.

Ryan, a junior at Atlanta’s Emory University, came into the final round atop the leader board at 5 under, one stroke ahead of Peters and two up on Elzey. But Peters seemed to be in control after going 5 under through the first 10 holes.

Peters’ four-stroke lead began to dissipate on par-4 13th, where he overhit the green and bogeyed, while Ryan birdied. Ryan picked up another stroke with a birdie on the par-5 15th. And on the par-3 17th, both were 65 feet away from the pin and only Ryan two-putted, evening things.

“I played solid golf on the first nine holes, I just couldn’t get any momentum going my way,” Ryan said. “I ended up playing great on the back nine. I was shaking over the putts coming down the stretch, but I was able to put good strokes on and got it all the way back, all the way to the playoff.”

Ryan, the IHSAA’s 2018 individual state champion from Bishop Dwenger, faced a 210-yard approach shot from an uneven lie in the playoff and his 6-iron got away from him, leading to his second straight runner-up finish at the City Championship.

“I just didn’t draw a good lie back there. Not a good number. I caught a little flier out of the rough. I hit it good, it was just a tough way to go out for sure,” said Ryan, who would have been chipping his sixth stroke but didn’t bother as Peters had a birdie secured. “I can’t be too upset. I played great today. … Heath just played awesome and I’m happy for him.”

