Late birdie leaves tie for PGA lead

SAN FRANCISCO – Brendon Todd is back in the PGA Championship for the first time in five years and is tied for the lead.

Todd, who recovered from a wicked case of the yips that dropped him out of the top 2,000 players in the world, won twice on the PGA Tour in the fall and now is among the top 50.

He made a 10-foot par putt on his final hole to join Jason Day at 5-under 65. They were one shot ahead of nine players, including two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka.

As the first round at Harding Park was winding down, it was shaping up as a day for low scoring. Nearly half of the field was at par or better, including Tiger Woods at 68.

Day is a former PGA champion and no stranger to be at the top of the board in a major. This is only the ninth major Todd has played, and the second time he has opened with a round in the 60s.

Bryson DeChambeau broke his driver, which he has nicknamed “the Kraken,” after teeing off on the seventh hole in the opening round of the PGA Championship on Thursday. A rules official said he would be allowed to replace the club during the round, and a member of DeChambeau's support team fetched another shaft for him.

“That was weird,” DeChambeau said as he walked toward the green, still holding the pieces. “I guess it's all those swings I put in.”

DeChambeau gained as much as 40 pounds during the coronavirus shutdown, and is the longest-driving player on the tour.

But this time he was too strong for his own good.

DeChambeau hit what appeared to be a normal tee shot 296 yards into the rough on the par-4, 340-yard seventh hole at TPC Harding Park. But when he bent over to pick up his tee, the club snapped under him.

“It was bound to break,” DeChambeau said. “I've been using it for a long time.”

Day took advantage of a TPC Harding Park that never felt this accommodating during the practice rounds. With only a mild breeze and a welcome appearance by the sunshine, he finished his bogey-free round of 5-under 65 with an approach to 6 feet for birdie on No. 9, the toughest hole on the course at 518 yards.

After a slow start, Koepka powered his way to six birdies and made a series of key putts for par – and one 12-footer for bogey – that gave him an ideal start to this major.

He was at 66 with eight other players, a list that included former major winners Justin Rose, Martin Kaymer and Zach Johnson, rising star Xander Schauffele and tour rookie Scottie Scheffler.

“It's only 18 holes right now,” Koepka said. “I feel good. I feel confident. I'm excited for the next three days. I think I can definitely play a lot better. Just need to tidy a few things up, and we'll be there come Sunday on the back nine.”

Woods ran off three birdies in a four-hole stretch toward the end of his round that offset a few mistakes. He opened with a 68, a solid start for a 15-time major champion who has played just one tournament in the last six months.

Woods put a new putter into play and it came in handy. He made a 30-foot birdie early. He was pleased with a 20-foot par putt on No. 18 as he made the turn. And he was thrilled with the weather.

“I thought anything today in the red was going to be good,” Woods said.

Rory McIlroy overcame three straight bogeys early in his round for an even-par 70.