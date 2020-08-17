Trump's pal wins Wyndham title

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Jim Herman's got a plan to keep his PGA Tour career thriving – play more rounds with President Donald Trump.

Whenever Herman plays golf with the president, soon after he hoists a trophy.

It happened in 2016 with his breakthrough victory at the Houston Open, again before he won the Barbasol tournament last year – and now before Herman's improbable rally Sunday at Wyndham Championship to make the FedEx Cup playoffs.

“He's been a big supporter of mine,” Herman said about Trump, his regular golf partner while working as an assistant professional at Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey. “I need to play golf with him a little bit more.”

Herman gave the president plenty to cheer about on the weekend, a victory even the 42-year-old didn't see coming.

“This was out of the blue. I'll tell you that,” Herman said.

Herman shot a 7-under 63 for a one-stroke victory over Billy Horschel, overcoming a four-stroke deficit in the final round at Sedgefield Country Club. Herman moved past Horschel with a birdie on the 71st hole.

Herman finished at 21-under 259.

Herman got into the playoffs, jumping from 192nd to 54th in the race for the 125 spots.

LPGA: In North Berwick, Scotland, Stacy Lewis won the Ladies Scottish Open with a 23-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a playoff for her first title in nearly three years and a confidence boost ahead of the Women's British Open.

Lewis, 35, took a swig of champagne beside the 18th green after fending off Azahara Munoz, Cheyenne Knight and Emily Kristine Pedersen for her 13th LPGA Tour victory – and first since the birth to daughter Chesnee in October 2018.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: In Akron, Ohio, Jerry Kelly seized control at the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship with a hole-in-one on the 12th hole at Firestone, sending him to a 1-under 69 and a two-shot victory for his first major on the PGA Tour Champions.

Runner-up Scott Parel moved to the top of the Charles Schwab Cup standings.

EUROPEAN PGA: In Newport, Wales, Sam Horsfield captured his second title in three weeks on the European Tour by winning the Celtic Classic, completing his bogey-free round of 4-under 67 in fading light to finish two strokes clear.

U.S. AMATEUR: In Bandon, Oregon, Tyler Strafaci of Davie, Florida, won the U.S. Amateur by overcoming a big early deficit to beat Charles “Ollie” Osborne of Reno, Nevada, 1-up.