Leader Johnson's 60 2nd best score of day

NORTON, Mass. – It took a disappointing par for Scottie Scheffler to realize he was making enough birdies to have a shot at 59, and he seized on the chance Friday with four birdies over his last five holes to post the 12th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history.

For the longest time, it looked like his 59 might not even be the best of the day at The Northern Trust.

As Scheffler was signing his card, Dustin Johnson had already set off on an explosive start that put some buzz into the TPC Boston even without any spectators on the course.

Birdie. Eagle. Birdie. Eagle. Birdie.

He was 9 under through eight holes, and with two birdies to start the back nine, Johnson was 11 under through 11 holes.

And then he turned into a par machine, with only two good looks at birdie the rest of the way, and one decision he'd like to have back. Johnson hit driver on the par-5 18th into a slope of grungy grass, when a 3-wood was all he would have needed to have a mid-iron into the green. He had to lay up, hit wedge to 25 feet and two-putted for a seventh straight par.

Johnson shot a 60, had a two-shot lead after two rounds, and it almost felt as though condolences were in order.

“If I hit the fairway there, it's a pretty easy 4. But I didn't, so shot 60,” Johnson said. “That's OK, though. I'm pretty happy with it. Pretty happy with my position leading into the weekend.”

Johnson was at 15-under 127, two shots ahead of Scheffler and Cameron Davis (66). Scheffler finished with two putts from across the 18th green for his 12th birdie, knocking in his last putt from 4 feet.

“You don't really get a putt for 59 often, so I was quite nervous over the putt, but that's nothing new,” Scheffler said. “I get nervous over every shot. That's just playing competitive golf.”

Not since the John Deere Classic in 2010 have two players had 60 or lower on the same day. That contributed to Tiger Woods feeling irritated by his pedestrian 71 that allowed him to make the cut on the number and left him 12 shots back.

“I just didn't quite have it,” Woods said. “I was close to snapping a couple clubs today, but I didn't, so that's a positive.”

WOMEN'S BRITISH OPEN: At Troon, Scotland, on another tough day at Royal Troon, when first-round leader Amy Olson shot 81 – 14 strokes worse than Thursday – and stars such as Lexi Thompson, Brooke Henderson and defending champion Hinako Shibuno missed the cut, Dani Holmqvist shot 1-under 70 in windy morning conditions to be the only player under par after 36 goals.

A 1-under total of 141 left Holmqvist a stroke ahead of Austin Ernst of the United States (70) and Sophia Popov of Germany (72). The rest of the 144-strong field was over par.

EUROPEAN: At Newport, Wales, Connor Syme of Scotland moved into a strong position to make up for last week's near miss at Celtic Manor by taking a two-shot lead after the second round of the Wales Open, played at the same venue on the European Tour.

Syme battled wind and rain to shoot 1-under 70 while Jordan Smith, who shared the first-round lead, managed only 72.

Smith was in a tie for second place with Li Haotong (66), Liam Johnston (68), Nacho Elvira (67), Sihwan Kim (67) and Sebastian Soderberg (70).

CHAMPIONS: In Ridge-dale, Missouri, Shane Bertsch eagled the first hole of a four-man playoff to win the Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge in his second PGA Tour Champions start.

Kenny Perry lost a one-stroke lead on the par-5 18th, making a bogey after driving left into deep rough under trees, to fall into the playoff with Bertsch, Bernhard Langer and Glen Day.

Bertsch closed with a 1-over 72 to match Perry (68), Langer (68) and Day (66).