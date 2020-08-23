Birdie-eagle ending puts Johnson up by 5

NORTON, Mass. – Dustin Johnson could have used a finish like this for a record score. The birdie-eagle ending to his round Saturday at The Northern Trust gave him a 7-under 64 and stretched his lead to five shots in the FedEx Cup playoffs opener.

Johnson, coming off a remarkable day in which he was 11 under through 11 holes and finished with seven pars for a 60, pulled away from Harris English and Scottie Scheffler with a 20-foot birdie putt on the 17th and a 40-footer for eagle on the closing hole at the TPC Boston.

He was at 22-under 191, his lowest 54-hole score by three shots.

“I'm in a great position and like where I'm at, but I'm still going to have to go out and shoot a good score,” Johnson said. “You can go low out here, and guys are going low every day, especially with the conditions we have – perfect greens, golf course is in great shape and not a lot of wind.”

English had three birdies in a four-hole stretch early on the back nine but settled for a 66. Scheffler closed with a birdie to follow his second-round 59 with a 67. They're five shots behind Johnson, who is going for his second victory of the year and could go to No. 1 in the world – provided Jon Rahm doesn't finish second – for the first time since May 2019.

“Try to make as many birdies as I can and see what happens,” English said.

Louis Oosthuizen (68) was seven shots behind, and his best hope now would appear to be moving into the top 70 who advance to the second playoff event next week at Olympia Fields south of Chicago.

Tiger Woods birdied the last hole for a 73. Rory McIlroy made two triple bogeys in his round of 74.

WOMEN'S BRITISH OPEN: In Troon, Scotland, Sophia Popov of Germany shot a 4-under 67 at Royal Troon to take a three-shot lead into the final round. She was at 4 under par overall and one of just three players under par after 54 holes. Minjee Lee of Australia and Jasmine Suwannapura of Thailand were the other two, after both shot 69 to be tied for second place at 1 under.

“Now it's just me vs, pressure and shot-making in the right moments,” said Popov, who is ranked No. 304 and is playing her first British Open since 2011.

EUROPEAN: In Newport, Wales, Connor Syme of Scotland and Sebastian Soderberg of Sweden were tied for the lead – three shots clear of the field – after the third round of the Wales Open. Syme, seeking his first professional title, birdied the last hole for the third time to shoot a 1-under-par 70 and join Soderberg on 7 under overall.