Leo grad chasing PGA Tour dream

Whenever Justin Hueber catches himself taking things for granted – say, the lack of amenities as he economically bops from town to town – he just remembers his days of scraping by as a professional golfer outside the United States.

“It's sad on my part, but you can get picky and start complaining about things out here, like maybe the food's not great, stuff like that,” Hueber said. “It's (important to remember), 'Man, you traveled in South America for a year and you ate food-truck tacos in Guatemala.'”

And if Hueber ever needs to cling to some optimism, he must only remember that a couple of good weeks could land him on the PGA Tour.

“A lot can change in a hurry,” said Hueber, a Leo graduate who is on the Korn Ferry Tour, the top developmental circuit for the PGA Tour.

Hueber, 32, has been a pro golfer since 2009, enduring trials on and off the course, including his father surviving cancer and an injury to his hip that required surgery last year. But there have been plenty of highs, too, including starting a family of his own, winning two events on PGA Tour Latinoamérica, and career earnings of $403,285.

Hueber, who also competed in basketball and track at Leo, played college golf for the University of Indianapolis. His pro career really started to take off in 2015 when he joined PGA Tour Latinoamérica, one step below the Korn Kerry Tour, and won the Abierto Mexicano de Golf and the Avianca Colombia Open.

He has played in 79 Korn Ferry Tour events, making the cut 44 times, getting 22 finishes in the top 25, and placing in the top 10 three times. In 13 events this season, he has three top-25 finishes and ranks 98th in points.

At this weekend's Korn Ferry Tour Championship at Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Hueber posted a third-round 5-under 67 Saturday and is in 34th place at 6 under, 10 strokes off the pace.

If Hueber can earn enough points the rest of the season to get into the top 25 on the Korn Ferry Tour, he'll receive a PGA Tour card, one of a few ways to accomplish that in a season when qualification paths changed because of the coronavirus pandemic. His scoring average coming into Newburgh of 70.44 ranked 59th on tour.

“It's kind of funny, you feel like you're far away (from the PGA Tour) but at the same time you're really close,” said Hueber, who works with swing coach Tim Cooke and putting coach John Graham. “So, yeah, just trying to tidy up that stuff and, mentally, just not trying too hard. Trying to just get out of your own way and let it happen is probably the biggest thing.”

That wasn't easy last year, when he learned he needed hip surgery. Recovery from that, coupled with the pandemic shutting down early 2020 tournaments, meant Hueber didn't compete for about 17 months until his June return.

“The hip feels night-and-day different, way better,” said Hueber, who battled a back injury earlier in his career. “My back's still, after a lot of years trying to protect it and everything, it still wants to (hurt) occasionally. But all things considered, I feel a whole lot better than I used to. My game is getting there. It took a little bit here at the restart to get comfortable.”

While missing so much time to his hip injury was disappointing, there is a silver lining: A medical exemption, coupled with his number of starts and success this season, should at least get him exempt status for the Korn Ferry Tour in 2021.

Meanwhile, younger players trying to break into pro golf, such as Fort Wayne's Nick Bienz, Mitch Rutledge and Patrick Allgeier, didn't have the qualification opportunities they'd hoped for this year because of the pandemic.

“It's really fortunate for guys who have status and are playing,” Hueber said. “It's also very disappointing for guys that didn't get status for this year because there's no (Qualification) School. So those young guys who just got out (of college), say they didn't make it through Q School their first time, well now they don't even have the option this year. It just delays everything for those guys. I'm honestly fortunate to have the starts and to be out here during this weird time.”

Hueber's grind the rest of this season will take him to Westchester, Illinois; Wichita, Kansas; Savannah, Georgia; and Orlando, Florida. There may be some times he takes things for granted but, more than anything, he's optimistic what the future will bring.

“It can change in a hurry and I'm just thankful that I have that opportunity (to be out here) because I've got some buddies that don't and it stinks,” Hueber said.

